When and where to watch the 2018 Giro d'Italia

The first Grand Tour of the year kicks off on May 4, with the Giro d’Italia spanning over three weeks until May 27. The action will be broadcast live on Eurosport.

In previous years, viewers have been able to catch the action live, with further highlights available on both Eurosport and Quest channels each evening.

It looks set to be an explosive display, with eight summit finishes – balanced out with a 34.5 kilometre individual time trial. There will be climbs up Etna, Zoncolan and Finestre – you can read more about the 2018 Giro d’Italia route here.

Defending champion Tom Dumoulin has confirmed his intention to ride the 2018 race, along with Fabio Aru, Thibaut Pinot and Chris Froome.

You can see the full start list here with 18 UCI WorldTour teams plus three Italian wildcard squads and the Israel Cycling Academy all on the start line for the 2018 edition.

Giro d’Italia route guide

Social media/web

Failing watching the live action or highlights, you can keep up with the race via social media:

Official Twitter account: @giroditalia

Official website: www.giroditalia.it/eng

And of course, Cycling Weekly’s channels will be bursting with news, race reports and interviews from Italy over the course of the race.

Giro d’Italia 2018 live TV guide

Friday 4 May

1130-1530 LIVE stage one on Eurosport 2 and Eurosport Player

2100-2230 Stage one highlights on Eurosport 2 and Eurosport Player

Saturday 5 May

1130-1615 LIVE stage two on Eurosport 2 and Eurosport Player

2100-2230 Stage two highlights on Eurosport 2 and Eurosport Player

Sunday 6 May

1015-1615 LIVE stage three on Eurosport 2 and Eurosport Player

2100-2230 Stage three highlights on Eurosport 2 and Eurosport Player

Tuesday 8 May

1200-1630 LIVE stage four on Eurosport 1 and Eurosport Player

2100-2230 Stage four highlights on Eurosport 1 and Eurosport Player

Wednesday 9 May

1200-1630 LIVE stage five on Eurosport 1 and Eurosport Player

2100-2230 Stage five highlights on Eurosport 1 and Eurosport Player

Thursday 10 May

1200-1630 LIVE stage six on Eurosport 1 and Eurosport Player

2100-2230 Stage six highlights on Eurosport 1 and Eurosport Player

Friday 11 May

1200-1630 LIVE stage seven on Eurosport 1 and Eurosport Player

2100-2230 Stage seven highlights on Eurosport 1 and Eurosport Player

Saturday 12 May

1200-1630 LIVE stage eight on Eurosport 1 and Eurosport Player

2100-2230 Stage eight highlights on Eurosport 1 and Eurosport Player

Sunday 13 May

1200-1630 LIVE stage nine on Eurosport 1 and Eurosport Player

2100-2230 Stage nine highlights on Eurosport 1 and Eurosport Player

Tuesday 15 May

1200-1645 LIVE stage 10 on Eurosport 1 and Eurosport Player

2100-2230 Stage 10 highlights on Eurosport 1 and Eurosport Player

Wednesday 16 May

1200-1645 LIVE stage 11 on Eurosport 1 and Eurosport Player

2100-2230 Stage 11 highlights on Eurosport 1 and Eurosport Player

Thursday 17 May

1200-1645 LIVE stage 12 on Eurosport 1 and Eurosport Player

2100-2230 Stage 12 highlights on Eurosport 1 and Eurosport Player

Friday 18 May

1200-1645 LIVE stage 13 on Eurosport 1 and Eurosport Player

2100-2230 Stage 13 highlights on Eurosport 1 and Eurosport Player

Saturday 19 May

1200-1645 LIVE stage 14 on Eurosport 1 and Eurosport Player

2100-2230 Stage 14 highlights on Eurosport 1 and Eurosport Player

Sunday 20 May

1200-1645 LIVE stage 15 on Eurosport 1 and Eurosport Player

2100-2230 Stage 15 highlights on Eurosport 1 and Eurosport Player

Tuesday 21 May

1200-1645 LIVE stage 16 on Eurosport 1 and Eurosport Player

2100-2230 Stage 16 highlights on Eurosport 1 and Eurosport Player

Wednesday 22 May

1200-1645 LIVE stage 17 on Eurosport 1 and Eurosport Player

2100-2230 Stage 17 highlights on Eurosport 1 and Eurosport Player

Thursday 23 May

1200-1645 LIVE stage 18 on Eurosport 1 and Eurosport Player

2100-2230 Stage 18 highlights on Eurosport 1 and Eurosport Player

Friday 24 May

1200-1645 LIVE stage 19 on Eurosport 1 and Eurosport Player

2100-2230 Stage 19 highlights on Eurosport 1 and Eurosport Player

Saturday 25 May

1200-1645 LIVE stage 20 on Eurosport 1 and Eurosport Player

2100-2230 Stage 20 highlights on Eurosport 1 and Eurosport Player

Sunday 26 May

1200-1645 LIVE stage 21 on Eurosport 2 and Eurosport Player

2100-2230 Stage 21 highlights on Eurosport 2 and Eurosport Player