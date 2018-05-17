Tejay van Garderen moves into Tour of California overall lead after time trial win (highlights)

American puts 1-23 into race leader Egan Bernal

Tejay van Garderen moved into the overall lead at the 2018 Tour of California, winning the 34.7km time trial on stage four of the race.

The BMC man finished seven seconds ahead of his team-mate Patrick Bevin and 32 seconds ahead of Team Sky’s Tao Geoghegan Hart, whose team-mate Egan Bernal lost well over a minute on the stage.

Colombian Bernal had led the race ahead of the time trial, but lost 1-23 to van Garderen over the course. Bernal moves into second place overall with another difficult mountain stage to come on stage six.

The fairly straightforward course from San José to Morgan Hill saw a number of riders set decent benchmarks.

Mikkel Bjerg (Hagens Berman Axeon) came in with a time of 41-40 to hold the hot seat for a while, but he was ousted by Filippe Ganna (UAE Team Emirates) who went four seconds quicker.

There was barely time for the Italian to consider his lead before Lawson Craddock (EF Education) came in with an even better time, clocking 41-33.

The Texan was able to spend a while in the hot seat before the one of the two BMC riders ousted him, with New Zealand’s Bevin going a massive 39 seconds quicker.

But even that time wasn’t enough to stop van Garderen, who looked back to some of the form he’s shown in previous years to win the stage and take a strong overall lead with three stages remaining.

Stage five of the race will the sprinters get their second of three chances, with a flat run from Stockton to Elk Grove.

Results

Tour of California 2018, stage four: San José to Morgan Hill (34.7km)

1 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team, in 40-47

2 Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team, at 7s

3 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky, at 32s

4 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac, at 46s

5 Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates, at 49s

6 Mikkel Bjerg (Den) Hagens Berman Axeon, at 53s

7 Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott, at 55s

8 Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo, at 56s

9 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe, at 57s

10 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac, st

Overall classification after stage four

1 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team, in 12-50-55

2 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky, at 23s

3 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac, at 37s

4 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky, at 52s

5 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott, at 1-07

6 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe, at 1-29

7 Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally Cycling, at 2-08

8 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors, at 2-13

9 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates, at 2-15

10 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing, at 2-34