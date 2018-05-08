Peter Sagan confirmed to return to racing at Tour of California

Slovak aims to add to his 16 Tour of California stage wins

Peter Sagan will return to racing for the first time since finishing his spring Classics campaign, lining up at the Tour of California which starts in Long Beach on May 13.

Sagan enjoyed a successful spring in April and May, winning Paris-Roubaix and Ghent-Wevelgem, and achieving top 10 placings in Strade Bianche, Milan-San Remo, the Tour of Flanders, and the Amstel Gold Race.

After a period of rest, Sagan has been confirmed as returning to the Tour of California as part of a seven-man Bora-Hansgrohe line-up which also includes his brother Juraj.

Sagan has been a frequent visitor to the Tour of California, taking part in the American WorldTour race in every year since he turned pro in 2010.

Watch: First look – Specialized Tarmac Disc



During that time the three-time world champion has picked up 16 stage wins, mainly in sprint stages, but also won the race overall in 2015 as he took victory in the individual time trial and never finished lower than sixth in each of the race’s eight stages.

Sagan will be joined in Calfornia by star domestiques such as Daniel Oss, who played an integral part in the Slovak’s successful spring campaign.

The team also includes Polish GC contender Rafal Majka who will hope to deliver results on the Tour of California’s three mountain stages as he builds his form ahead of the Tour de France in July.

The 2018 edition of the Tour of California consists of seven stages between May 13 and May 19. Three of the stages are suited to the sprinters, while three include tough climbs with a high altitude summit finish on stage six probably deciding the winner of one of the toughest editions in the race’s history. However the 34.7km individual time trial from San José to Morgan Hill on stage four could also prove important.

Bora-Hansgrohe team for Tour of California

Maciej Bodnar

Rafal Majka

Jay McCarthy

Daniel Oss

Pawel Poljanski

Juraj Sagan

Peter Sagan