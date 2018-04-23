Tour de Romandie 2018 live TV guide

The 2018 Tour de Romandie (April 24- April 29) will be shown live on Eurosport

Defending champion Richie Porte (BMC Racing) returns to the Tour de Romandie (April 24-29) to take on the prestigious six-day WorldTour race.

It begins with a four kilometre time trial prologue in Fribourg. This short test against the clock will serve as an early-race sort-out for the contenders and give TT specialists a chance for glory, before they tackle a selection of following road stages – as well as another individual time trial.

After the prologue, stages one and two are hilly affairs which could favour either attackers or – if the sprinters’ teams can keep things under control – possible bunch finishes.

>>> Tour de Romandie 2018 start list

Stage three is a key one for those with overall aspirations, a 9.9km time trial from Ollon to Villars that climbs steadily over its entire length – one that could play into Porte’s hands.

Then it’s the race’s main climbing day on stage four. Starting and finishing in Sion, this 149.2km stage takes the riders into the mountains to tackle two second category and three first category summits, the last of which is around 30km from the finish before a fast downhill almost all the way to the line.

The race concludes in Geneva on Sunday, April 29, with a stage that should suit a bunch sprint.

TV schedule

Broadcast times are subject to change

Prologue: Tuesday, April 24

15.00-16.35, LIVE Tour de Romandie prologue, Eurosport 2

19.00-20.30, Tour de Romandie prologue highlights, Eurosport 2

23.30-01.05, Tour de Romandie prologue highlights, Eurosport 1

Stage one: Wednesday, April 25

15.00-16.35, LIVE Tour de Romandie stage one, Eurosport 2

19.00-20.30, Tour de Romandie stage one highlights, Eurosport 2

23.30-01.05, Tour de Romandie stage one highlights, Eurosport 1

Stage two: Thursday, April 26

15.00-16.35, LIVE Tour de Romandie stage two, Eurosport 2

19.00-20.30, Tour de Romandie stage two highlights, Eurosport 2

23.30-01.05, Tour de Romandie stage two highlights, Eurosport 1

Stage three: Friday, April 27

15.00-16.35, LIVE Tour de Romandie stage three, Eurosport 2

19.00-20.30, Tour de Romandie stage three highlights, Eurosport 2

23.30-01.05, Tour de Romandie stage three highlights, Eurosport 1

Stage four: Saturday, April 28

13.00-14.05, LIVE Tour de Romandie stage four, Eurosport 2

00.00-01.05, Tour de Romandie stage four highlights, Eurosport 1

Stage five: Sunday, April 29

15.00-16.00, LIVE Tour de Romandie stage five, Eurosport 2

23.00-00.00, Tour de Romandie stage five highlights, Eurosport 2

Social media/web

Official Twitter account: @TourdeRomandie

Official website: http://www.tourderomandie.ch/en/