Dave Rayner riders in the storm

We met the young talents facing down the Brexit-covid barrage in order to fulfil their dreams of making it in Europe

Eighteen months ago the dream of beginning a career on the Continent in earnest seemed like it was just a step away from fruition for a whole raft of young British hopefuls.

But many of those riders didn’t even race last year and now in 2021, with a return to something more normal on the cards, Brexit has battered them from a different angle with its 90-day visitor’s limit. Cycling Weekly spoke to a bunch of young riders funded by the Rayner Foundation and found that even if the red tape isn’t particularly willing, the spirit certainly isn’t weak.

Joe Laverick (Hagens Berman-Axeon, Spain)

Living in Girona, hoping for a residency permit. “It’s just a nightmare to be honest. It’s that simple. I am in the process of applying for residency out here. Which is kind of my Willy Wonka golden ticket to the whole situation.

“Also added in is that covid is stopping a lot of governments issuing visas, so we’ve got the dual covid-Brexit battle to be fighting.

Alex Haines (GSC Blagnac 31, France)

Living in the UK, waiting to head out to his team in France. “I applied for a talent visa a few weeks ago, and I got it denied. But my team has a Canadian rider on it, who also applied for the talent visa — he got accepted. So I don’t know what to think.”

“The team were really helpful in giving me what seemed like a really good letter of recommendation about how they really want me on the team, and it’s really important that I get the visa. Telling the team that it got denied, that was a little bit stressful.

“But the team have put no pressure on me to get across quickly. The DS is a really nice guy.

Emily Wadsworth (NXTG Racing, Netherlands)

Currently living in Sitaard, Netherlands, thinking about a temporary visa. “There is no definitive answer of what we should be doing right now. Everyone I speak to has a different way. I’ve got some friends who are committing to the 90 days and flying in and out. I know some people who are trying to get work visas, some people are getting temporary residences.

Some people are getting visas in other countries… but then also there’s a lot of people like me, who are here but haven’t actually got anything fully sorted yet. You’re just here, hoping that something comes up.

