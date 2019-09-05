Rotor launch universal crank and chainring power meter

Following on from their existing 2INpower road bike power meter, Rotor have developed a multi functional model, enabling riders to track wattage across all cycling disciplines, from cyclocross to track or even mountain biking.

The system can be used with multiple crank lengths, 150mm to 175mm, 24mm axle and carbon cranks are all compatible.

>>>Best power meters 2019: everything you need to know before you invest

The Rotor INSpider records data via four sets of opposing gauges, to measure left and right pedalling independently, and includes features such as an integrated rechargeable battery, with more than 200 hours of battery life.

The new system, which Rotor say is easy to use and install, provides 360º torque analysis, to enable you to track pedal stroke and minimise dead spots, in real time by connecting to your cycling computer or smartphone via Bluetooth Smart or ANT+ in order to analyse your pedalling performance with easy syncing to both STRAVA and TrainingPeaks.

As well as being cross brand groupset compatible, thanks to the four bolt assembly (110 BCD x 4), Rotor state that the aluminium InSpider power meter has guarantee water tightness and maximum stability of measurement whatever the riding conditions.

Users will also enjoy the speed and precision of ANT+ and Bluetooth communication, thanks to the high-data sampling rates of the system.

With the majority of riders who track data wanting to increasing their output, Rotor has, in parallel with the launch of the INSpider power meter system, also developed new aerodynamic chainrings, available in multiple versions, and Aero Crown, to enable complete wattage gaining aerodynamic integration.

Rotor say the solid chainring and INSpider interface cover stabilises wind flow around the transition of the power meter and chainrings, while reducing the possibility of entry of dirt and external elements towards the chainring side of the bottom bracket.

The claimed weight for the INSpider is an impressive 149g, with the full aero InSpider crankset and Aero Crown set up 763g.

Available in October, the INspider power meter will cost £585 with prices for the full Aero crankset and Aero Crown yet to be confirmed.