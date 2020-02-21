Spoon Customs create stunning steel bikes to celebrate Cooper F1 wins

An awful lot has gone on in the sixty years since Cooper won back to back F1 World titles way back in 1960 and 1961. In that time Eddy Merckx has risen to become the greatest cyclist of all time not to mention bicycle technology having increased almost beyond recognition, and that’s just for a start.

Why is the anniversary significant for cyclists? Well the Cooper Car Company, the people behind the iconic Mini Cooper, has long had a cycling arm in Cooper Bicycles. It was this division that has decided to celebrate this diamond anniversary with the release of some gorgeous, limited edition steel road bikes.

In order to produce such unique and distinctive machines Cooper Bicycles has collaborated with steel experts and fellow British brand Spoon Customs to truly make them a celebration of the events.

Designed by Andy Carr, founder of Spoon Customs and Charlie Cooper, MD of Cooper Bikes and grandson of the legendary John Cooper, each bike will be custom made for the prospective owner to suit his or her specific requirements.

The bikes, hand-made for each customer, feature progressive road/gravel geometry and will be expertly TIG welded by hand in the highest quality HSS and XCR Italian steel from Columbus.

The bikes will be individually hand painted in Surrey at Gun Control, Spoon Customs in-house paint company, with paint schemes that celebrate the Cooper brand’s racing heritage. Finally, the bikes will be assembled under the watchful eye of Andy Carr and team at the new Spoon Customs facility in Surrey, England.