Spring into spring with these 15 great deals on bike kit and accessories

The clocks going forward is the traditional signal to put away the mudguard bike having done your winter miles, and to start enjoying those summer smiles. Or, in the 21st century, if you’ve been hitting Zwift hard during the dark months, to emerge blinking into the sunlight on a real bike on real roads.

So that you can get yourself kitted out ready for riding outdoors this spring, we’ve rounded up some of the products you’ll need – and found the best deals from the online retailers.

Don’t leave home with a SiS gel or two – there are some fantastic offers direct from Science in Sport for UK and US customers.

It’s also time for fit some lighter, faster rubber: we’ve found some good deals on Conti GP5000s on both sides of the Atlantic.

Keep you bike in tip-top condition through the changeable early weeks of spring with cleaning products, kits and lubes – we’ve included those too.

Cycling Weekly‘s tech team have years experience of testing kit, and we would never recommend anything we wouldn’t use ourselves.

With each products is a ‘View Deal’ link. By clicking on these we may receive a small amount of commission from the retailer, but this doesn’t affect the amount you pay.

Spring Kit Deals USA

Garmin Edge 130 Plus at REI $200 $149.99

A nice 25% off the little Garmin unit with the big functionality – hopefully you’ll be seeing some big numbers on it this year, too! View Deal

Continental Grand Prix 5000 twin pack at ProBikeKit $169.49 $82

Get more than 50% off this twin pack of Continental’s flagship road tire and save dollars as well as watts. Good availability as we write. View Deal

SiS GO Isotonic energy gel mixed 20 pack at Science in Sport $36 $18

Get 50% off these tasty, easy-to-digest gels, which pack 22g of carbohydrate per 60ml gel, direct from Science in Sport’s website. View Deal

SiS Recovery bundle at Science in Sport $42.99 $30.09

Get 2 x 500g tubs of REGO (you choose the flavours) and a shaker at this great price, which is equivalent to a saving of 30%. View Deal

Castelli Fondo jacket at Competitive Cyclist $99.95 $74.99

The Fondo jacket is perfect for early season riding, with its soft-wicking, breathable polyester. Plenty of sizes available at this great price. View Deal Vittoria Corsa G Plus tire at Competitive Cyclist $69 $33.99

Just over 50% off the original graphene enhanced tire from Vittoria. Super supple, very fast rolling and beautiful looking. View Deal Foundation Chain Cleaning Kit at Jenson USA $39.99 $27.99

Get your drivetrain in pristine condition ready for summer with this kit that comprises a chain scrubber and three brushes. All stored in a black drawstring bag. View Deal Pearl Izumi PRO AmFIB Toe Covers at REI $30 $19.93

For early spring rides these can’t be beat… especially if you’re wearing white shoes! Great protection against wind, rain and dirt and Kevlar protects the underneath. View Deal

Spring Kit Deals UK