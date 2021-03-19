Spring into spring with these 15 great deals on bike kit and accessories

The clocks going forward is the traditional signal to put away the mudguard bike having done your winter miles, and to start enjoying those summer smiles. Or, in the 21st century, if you’ve been hitting Zwift hard during the dark months, to emerge blinking into the sunlight on a real bike on real roads.
So that you can get yourself kitted out ready for riding outdoors this spring, we’ve rounded up some of the products you’ll need – and found the best deals from the online retailers.
Don’t leave home with a SiS gel or two – there are some fantastic offers direct from Science in Sport for UK and US customers.
It’s also time for fit some lighter, faster rubber: we’ve found some good deals on Conti GP5000s on both sides of the Atlantic.
Keep you bike in tip-top condition through the changeable early weeks of spring with cleaning products, kits and lubes – we’ve included those too.
Cycling Weekly‘s tech team have years experience of testing kit, and we would never recommend anything we wouldn’t use ourselves.
With each products is a ‘View Deal’ link. By clicking on these we may receive a small amount of commission from the retailer, but this doesn’t affect the amount you pay.
Spring Kit Deals USA
Garmin Edge 130 Plus at REI
$200 $149.99
A nice 25% off the little Garmin unit with the big functionality – hopefully you’ll be seeing some big numbers on it this year, too!
Continental Grand Prix 5000 twin pack at ProBikeKit $169.49 $82
Get more than 50% off this twin pack of Continental’s flagship road tire and save dollars as well as watts. Good availability as we write.
SiS Recovery bundle at Science in Sport
$42.99 $30.09
Get 2 x 500g tubs of REGO (you choose the flavours) and a shaker at this great price, which is equivalent to a saving of 30%.
Castelli Fondo jacket at Competitive Cyclist
$99.95 $74.99
The Fondo jacket is perfect for early season riding, with its soft-wicking, breathable polyester. Plenty of sizes available at this great price.
Vittoria Corsa G Plus tire at Competitive Cyclist
$69 $33.99
Just over 50% off the original graphene enhanced tire from Vittoria. Super supple, very fast rolling and beautiful looking.
Foundation Chain Cleaning Kit at Jenson USA
$39.99 $27.99
Get your drivetrain in pristine condition ready for summer with this kit that comprises a chain scrubber and three brushes. All stored in a black drawstring bag.
Pearl Izumi PRO AmFIB Toe Covers at REI
$30 $19.93
For early spring rides these can’t be beat… especially if you’re wearing white shoes! Great protection against wind, rain and dirt and Kevlar protects the underneath.
Spring Kit Deals UK
40% off everything at Science in Sport – gels, bars, drinks and more
Get 40% off everything plus a free 500g REGO tub on orders over £60 from Science in Sport – excellent deal here, not to be missed!
Continental Grand Prix 5000 twin pack at ProBikeKit £119.95 £70
Get just under £50 off this twin pack of Continental’s flagship road tyre and save pounds as well as watts.
Clif bars, box of 12 at Tredz
£19.08 £15.99
Clifbar is the leading energy bar in the United States and Canada, made with wholesome ingredients such as organic rolled oats, organic oat fibre and organic dates.
Assos Women’s UMA GT Spring Fall Vest
£115 £57.50
Made from Assos’ fleece-lined RX fabric and Type.157 Stripe Tex, the UMA gilet is super lightweight and packs down small enough to fit in a jersey pocket. Not many left so hurry!
Finish Line Teflon Plus Dry Chain Lube at Wiggle
£9.99 £5.49
Coming in an 8oz aerosol, this dry lube is Teflon based, leaving a waxy film on the chain that doesn’t pick up excessive dirt or grit. Perfect for spring riding.
Oakley Sutro Prizm at Wiggle
£ 130 £99.99
Perfect for urban riding and also used by pros to win the Tour de France (Egan Bernal) these are currently on sale at Wiggle with 23% off.
Castelli Women’s Gabba RoS jersey at Wiggle |
£180 £84
The updated version of the legendary Gabba. Castelli uses two unique Gore-Tex Infinium fabrics to make this the ultimate jersey rain or shine, hence RoS.
Muc-Off Nano Tech Bike Cleaner 1l + 1l concentrate refill at Muc-Off
£30.98 £15
The original Muc-Off product. Nano Tech Bike Cleaner cuts straight through the dirt and grime getting your bike off to a perfectly clean start to the 2021 season.
That’s all for now – keep an eye on this page for our next update.