'An all-time glow' illuminate your winter cycling with 30% off the Magicshine Ray 2600 & Seemee 300 bike lights this weekend

Magicshine lights score highly year in and year out here at Cycling Weekly, don't miss this 30% off deal this weekend

Paul Brett
By
published

Where has the year gone? With the clocks clocks changing last weekend, bringing darker evenings, winter riding starts here. If you're a cycling commuter or one of the hardy souls who ride all year round, then bike lights are a must-have winter cycling essential.

There is a huge selection of bike lights on the market but I've found two brilliant deals from renowned bike light manufacturer Magicshine. Both are carrying reductions of up to 30% right now on Amazon.

Magicshine RAY 2600B Front Light: Was £159.99, now £111.99 at AmazonSave £48

Magicshine RAY 2600B Front Light: Was £159.99, now £111.99 at Amazon
Save £48 The Magicshine RAY features two high-power LEDs that provide a maximum output of 2600 lumens. The RAY also gives a useful combination of close-range and far-reaching spotlight beams – giving you optimized illumination within your field of vision.


View Deal
Magicshine SEEMEE 300: Was £59.99, now £43.99 at AmazonSave 27%

Magicshine SEEMEE 300: Was £59.99, now £43.99 at Amazon
Save 27% Like its RAY front light sibling the the SEEMEE 300 light utilizes two LEDs with a combined max output of 300 lumens. It's our best rear light overall and highlights include an incredible battery life of up to 40 hours, and also an in-built accelerometer that cleverly brightens when you brake. SEEMEE will also cast a beam onto the road to deliver 360-degree visibility making you highly visible to other road users.

