Apple AirPods Pro 2 are at their lowest ever Amazon price this Black Friday

We've checked the data, and the AirPods are at rock bottom pricing for Black Friday 2024

Apple Air Pods
(Image credit: Future)
Hannah Bussey
By
published

I'm Cycling Weekly's resident headphone tester (yes, such a title exists), and after hours of sweating through the best headphones for cycling, the Apple AirPods Pro 2 are my winner for indoor sessions.

And, this Black Friday, Amazon has dropped its lowest-ever price on them. Right now, they're $154, with Black Friday 2024 serving up the lowest price on November 25th, at $153.99.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 Wireless Earbuds were $249 now $154 at Amazon | Save 38%

Intelligent noise control cuts out all the background noise, allowing you to focus, whilst the adaptive transparency setting means you can dial in to the outside world when you need to. Customisable fit, and sweatproof, these are a winner for indoor training.

Jabra Elite 10 Wireless In-Ear Bluetooth Earbuds were £191.66 now £116.66 at Amazon | Save 39%

Noise cancelling when you want them to be, with 'HearThrough' mode coming into its own when you need to listen in, these are comfortable earbuds that pack a punch in terms of sound.

