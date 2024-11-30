Apple AirPods Pro 2 are at their lowest ever Amazon price this Black Friday

I'm Cycling Weekly's resident headphone tester (yes, such a title exists), and after hours of sweating through the best headphones for cycling, the Apple AirPods Pro 2 are my winner for indoor sessions.

And, this Black Friday, Amazon has dropped its lowest-ever price on them. Right now, they're $154, with Black Friday 2024 serving up the lowest price on November 25th, at $153.99.

Admittedly, they've risen by $0.01 in the last five days, but the average price - over the last 12 months - has been $188.66. With the RRP at $249, it's unlikely we'll see this offer repeated any time soon.

Unfortunately for UK readers, this is a US offer. In the UK, the best deal I could find was 39% off the very reputable Jabra Elite 10 Wireless In-Ear Bluetooth Earbuds, at £116.66 down from £191.66.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 Wireless Earbuds were $249 now $154 at Amazon | Save 38% Intelligent noise control cuts out all the background noise, allowing you to focus, whilst the adaptive transparency setting means you can dial in to the outside world when you need to. Customisable fit, and sweatproof, these are a winner for indoor training.

Jabra Elite 10 Wireless In-Ear Bluetooth Earbuds were £191.66 now £116.66 at Amazon | Save 39% Noise cancelling when you want them to be, with 'HearThrough' mode coming into its own when you need to listen in, these are comfortable earbuds that pack a punch in terms of sound.

When riding outside, I'm a fan of open-ear bone-conducting headphones, with the Shokz OpenRun being my go-to. But, training indoors, its the Apple Airpods Pro 2 that take the crown.

Firstly, the customisable fit is second to none. Secondly, they're reliable sweatproof, as well as being dust and waterproof.

Testing them out on the road, reviewer Andy Turner also applauded the adaptive transparency setting, which lets you allow 'ambient noise', eg traffic, without reducing sound quality.

Of course, these are best suited to an Apple iPhone user. The Jabra earbuds have no such allegiance, and come with a very handy 'HearThrough' mode, which allows you to you let outside sounds back on when you need to remove yourself from your sound cave.