Cycling Weekly's secret weapon for picture and video is now heavily discounted thanks to Black Friday

Cyclists can be pretty tricky to buy for when it comes to the festive period, what makes brainstorming easier though, is going back to the roots of why we ride our bikes. The single biggest reason most of us our cyclists is for the love of being outdoors enjoying fresh air, and this Black Friday deal is someone that any outdoor enthusiast will love.

It just so happens, that it's something we simply can't live without here at Cycling Weekly.

Really? A drone you say? Stay with me, because this isn't quite as far-fetched as you might think.

Here at Cycling Weekly we frequently use drones to capture scenic images for our magazine and we often capture video via the air for the YouTube channel.

But these little critters are more than just a work tool, they're great fun too.

Cyclists and tech lovers go hand in hand, and with this Black Friday deal, the DJI Mini 4K could make the perfect festive gift. Small but mighty, this drone boasts features that make it perfect for capturing epic rides and stunning landscapes - all while staying fairly wallet-friendly.

At 249g, the DJI Mini 4K is lighter than a bidon, meaning you don’t need to register it in most places. It’s an effortless addition to your frame bag or panniers for bike-packing trips. With its 4K/30fps video quality and QuickShots modes, you can capture sweeping panoramas or dramatic close-ups of your favorite routes. Its 31-minute max flight time gives you plenty of airtime to nail the perfect shot while you’re on a coffee stop or at the summit of a breathtaking climb.

Whether you’re flying solo or having the drone follow along, knowing it’ll safely make its way back is a relief thanks to a return-to-home function. And with 10km video transmission and robust 38kph wind resistance, this drone can handle rugged adventures, just like you.

Here at Cycling Weekly, we love the versatility of DJI drones. We use a slightly larger model for capturing group rides and event coverage, but the Mini 4K delivers comparable quality in a smaller, more budget-friendly package. Plus, who wouldn’t want to relive their scenic rides in stunning detail or share the beauty of their routes with friends?