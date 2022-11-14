Cycling Weekly’s Black Friday sale: 40% off an annual subscription!
We’re not just hunting out the discounts this year – we’re offering them too!
We’ve been keeping an eye on the best cycling deals as retailers ramp up for Black Friday – and already there have been some great discounts on turbo trainers, power meters, bike computers and much more besides.
But now the tables have turned and it's our turn to start offering some discounts – to the tune of 40% off the regular price of an annual subscription to Cycling Weekly!
With Cycling Weekly membership, you'll have access to an unlimited number of articles across the site every week – as well as the option to receive the weekly print issue posted directly to your door.
We're constantly posting news, reviews, buying advice and opinion, below are some of the top stories we've published this year. And don't worry, this article won't count towards the standard five free per week that everyone has access to!
- What’s going on with Specialized's welds?
- It's time we had a serious, adult discussion about cycling's appalling impact on the environment. So here are eight achievable proposals
- Is the cycling industry selling riders bikes that are just too aggressive for them?
- David Millar: Why Mark Cavendish deserves to be at the Tour de France
- Ask a cycling coach: 'What’s the ideal heart rate range during a 100km / 60-mile ride?
Looking forward to seeing you on the site!
Founded in 1891, Cycling Weekly and its team of expert journalists brings cyclists in-depth reviews, extensive coverage of both professional and domestic racing, as well as fitness advice and 'brew a cuppa and put your feet up' features. Cycling Weekly serves its audience across a range of platforms, from good old-fashioned print to online journalism, and video.
