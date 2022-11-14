Cycling Weekly’s Black Friday sale: 40% off an annual subscription!

We’ve been keeping an eye on the best cycling deals as retailers ramp up for Black Friday – and already there have been some great discounts on turbo trainers, power meters, bike computers and much more besides.

But now the tables have turned and it's our turn to start offering some discounts – to the tune of 40% off the regular price of an annual subscription to Cycling Weekly!

With Cycling Weekly membership, you'll have access to an unlimited number of articles across the site every week – as well as the option to receive the weekly print issue posted directly to your door.

We're constantly posting news, reviews, buying advice and opinion, below are some of the top stories we've published this year. And don't worry, this article won't count towards the standard five free per week that everyone has access to!

Looking forward to seeing you on the site!