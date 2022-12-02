Christmas Sales e-bike deals: save hundreds on road, urban and gravel models

E-bike sales are on the rise, with demand soaring across the globe, as people realise that they are the perfect way into life on two wheels.

Whether you’re looking for a a non-polluting car alternative, a zippier way to get around town or even just a little boost on the climbs, e-bikes bikes are an excellent riding option. There's no stigma for using a little bit of battery power, and we are fully supportive of anyone getting any kind of bike.

For many first-time buyers, the sticking point can be the price. That’s why the Christmas Sales can be an ideal time to make the shift to assisted riding. We’ve tracked down the best deals on e-bikes from across the internet and compiled them below, along with our expert take on the product.

Interested in more than just e-bikes? We're continuing to update our Christmas Sales hub, as we keep an eye on the best cycling related bargains in the run up to Christmas.

Equally, if you're after a bike-themed Christmas gifts and need a little inspiration, you can check out our Christmas gift guide just over here.

Christmas Sales city e-bike deals USA

(opens in new tab) Norco Scene VLT: was $3,599 , now $2,410.94 at Jenson USA (opens in new tab) Jenson has dropped the price of this urban e-bike by an immense 33%. Made by Canadian brand Norco, this bike is perfect for any city dwellers hoping to replace their car. The step-thru frame and padded saddle make it one of the most accessible bikes on the market.

(opens in new tab) Hyper E-Ride Electric Bike: was $698 , now $398 at Walmart (opens in new tab) If you're looking for a cheaper option, you can't go wrong with this Hyper E-Ride, now available for under $400. The bike has a 36V battery with a 20-mile range. The catch to this deal is that Walmart are only offering the blue model in the sale. If you'd prefer it in black, you'll have to pay full price.

(opens in new tab) Serial 1 RUSH/CTY: was $4,999.99 , now $3,549.95 at Mike's bikes (opens in new tab) Over at Mike's Bikes, you can get the all terrain RUSH/CTY for $3,549.95, a saving of 29% on the normal retail price. This is a top of the range step-thru e-bike with a smooth, modern design. The distance range is much better with this option, which can manage up to 90 miles on a full charge.

Christmas Sales road e-bike deals USA

(opens in new tab) LOOK E765 Optimum: was $6,200 , now $4,960.94 at Jenson USA (opens in new tab) Jenson USA have slashed off $1,000 off the price of their LOOK E765 Optimum electric road bike. This 2021 model boasts a carbon-fibre frame and comes fitted with a Shimano 105 groupset, perfect for climbing up tough gradients. Stock is extremely limited so act fast if you like the look of this deal.

Christmas Sales gravel e-bike deals USA

(opens in new tab) Orbea Gain M20: was $5,799 , now $4,349.25 at Jenson USA (opens in new tab) Also available at Jenson USA is this striking coral-coloured gravel bike from Spanish brand Orbea. It might look like a standard bike, but hidden inside the frame is an Ebikemotion X35 motor and battery, ready to help you tackle the most challenging of trails.

Christmas Sales city e-bike deals UK

(opens in new tab) FIXIE Inc. Backspin Zehus: was £1,599.99 , now £1,119.99 at Wiggle (opens in new tab) Fixie Inc. are one of the market leaders in single-speed bikes. This urban model has a motor built into the rear hub and is available in both matt black and grey. Stock is limited, though, so hurry if you want to take advantage of this 30% saving.

(opens in new tab) Orbea Vibe H10 EQ Hybrid: was (opens in new tab) £3,459 , now £2,595 at Sigma Sports (opens in new tab)



This electric hybrid bike comes fully equipped for city cycling, with mudguards, a pannier bag and integrated lights. A 248Wh battery is stashed away in the down tube, helping you to build your speed to 25km/h (15.5mph). Here's your chance to get almost £1,000 off the retail price.

Christmas Sales road e-bike deals UK

(opens in new tab) Vitus E-Substance Alloy Road (Tiagra): was (opens in new tab) £3,299.99 , now £2,474.99 at Wiggle (opens in new tab) Wiggle are offering 25% off this Vitus E-Substance aluminium-frame road bike. With the battery tucked away in the down tube, this bike boasts a slick finish, something we’ve come to expect from the French manufacturer. Though the Tiagra groupset might not be Shimano’s finest offering, 20 gears will see you through almost all types of riding.

(opens in new tab) Bianchi Aria E-Road: was £4,361 , now £3,539 at Sigma Sports (opens in new tab) Italian bike manufacturers Bianchi have got in on the electric road bike game with the Aria E-Road, and if you didn't know that it had a battery in it, you probably wouldn't realise. It's sleek and looks good, and is an excellent ride too.

Christmas Sales gravel e-bike deals UK

(opens in new tab) Specialised S-Works Turbo Creo SL Evo: was £12,000 , now £7,999 at Rutland Cycling (opens in new tab) This Specialized S-Works bike, the crème de la crème of electric gravel bikes, is available with a whopping 33% off. The full carbon-fibre frame is lightweight and comfortable for those long days on the trails, and the SRAM Red eTap AXS electronic gears will make for smooth shifting. With over £4,000 off, this is a real gem of a deal.