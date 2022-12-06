GoPro is stacking its Christmas Sales discounts: Hero 10, Hero 11, Hero 9 and Hero Max all reduced

GoPro is our go to for on-the-bike riding shots here at Cycling Weekly. The high quality images coupled with the excellent image stabilization and all-round ruggedness and weatherproofing mean the choice couldn't really be easier. 

If you don't mind lower image quality and shakier recordings, you can definitely get by with cheaper options - particularly if you're just after a camera for capturing number plates and traffic. You can check out our guide to the best action cameras for cycling for our reviews, comparisons and advice. 

But if you're after the very best quality footage, GoPro is what we use and our top recommendation. These offers all rely on you purchasing a one year subscription to GoPro, which will give you - among other things - unlimited cloud backup and replacement cameras. Untick that box before checkout and you'll actually pay more!

And if you don't want an action camera but do want a bargain this Christmas, then visit our Christmas Sales hub, as we keep an eye on the best cycling related bargains from a host of online retailers in the run up to the big day.

Equally, if you're after a bike-themed Christmas gifts and need a little inspiration, you can check out our Christmas gift guide just over here.

GoPro Hero11 Black 

The latest and greatest from GoPro, packing the HyperSmooth 5.0 image stabilization and capturing 5.3K60 + 2.7K240 video with 24.7 megapixel stills from video. 

USA: was $549.98, now $349.98 at GoPro

UK: was £549.98, now £349.98 at GoPro 

GoPro Hero 10 Black
If you can live without the Hero 11's bigger sensor and resulting ever so slightly larger megapixel count, then the Hero 10 is all the action camera you're ever likely to need.

US: was $499.98, now $349.98 at GoPro

UK: was £499.98 now £349.98 at GoPro

GoPro Hero9 Black

Arguably better value than the GoPro Hero11 - although this model only gets the HyperSmooth 3.0 image stabilization, this still makes for super smooth footage. The video is recorded in full 5K and can take 20 megapixel photos. 

USA: was $399.98, now $299.98 at GoPro

UK: was £399.98, now £299.98 at GoPro

GoPro Max Black

If you want to make your cycling videos even more immersive/dizzying then the GoPro Max is the option for you. You can use the Max just as you would a GoPro Hero, but it's party piece is that it has twin cameras which allow you to create 360-degree footage. This offer means that in the UK, the Max is now closer to the price of the Hero single lens cameras.

UK: was £529.98, now £379.98 at GoPro


Stefan Abram
Stefan Abram
Tech features editor

Starting off riding mountain bikes on the South Downs way, he soon made the switch the road cycling. Now, he’s come full circle and is back out on the trails, although the flat bars have been swapped for the curly ones of a gravel bike.


Always looking for the next challenge, he’s Everested in under 12 hours (opens in new tab) and ridden the South Downs Double in sub 20 (opens in new tab). Although dabbling in racing off-road, on-road and virtually (opens in new tab), to date his only significant achievement has been winning the National Single-Speed Cross-Country Mountain Bike Championships in 2019.


Height: 177cm

Weight: 67–69kg



