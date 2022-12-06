GoPro is stacking its Christmas Sales discounts: Hero 10, Hero 11, Hero 9 and Hero Max all reduced

GoPro is our go to for on-the-bike riding shots here at Cycling Weekly. The high quality images coupled with the excellent image stabilization and all-round ruggedness and weatherproofing mean the choice couldn't really be easier.

If you don't mind lower image quality and shakier recordings, you can definitely get by with cheaper options - particularly if you're just after a camera for capturing number plates and traffic. You can check out our guide to the best action cameras for cycling for our reviews, comparisons and advice.

But if you're after the very best quality footage, GoPro is what we use and our top recommendation. These offers all rely on you purchasing a one year subscription to GoPro, which will give you - among other things - unlimited cloud backup and replacement cameras. Untick that box before checkout and you'll actually pay more!

(opens in new tab) GoPro Hero 10 Black

If you can live without the Hero 11's bigger sensor and resulting ever so slightly larger megapixel count, then the Hero 10 is all the action camera you're ever likely to need. US: was $499.98, now $349.98 at GoPro (opens in new tab) UK: (opens in new tab)was £499.98 now £349.98 at GoPro (opens in new tab)



(opens in new tab) GoPro Hero9 Black Arguably better value than the GoPro Hero11 - although this model only gets the HyperSmooth 3.0 image stabilization, this still makes for super smooth footage. The video is recorded in full 5K and can take 20 megapixel photos. USA: was $399.98 , now $299.98 (opens in new tab) at GoPro UK: was £399.98 , now £299.98 (opens in new tab) at GoPro