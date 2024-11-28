I consider this the Rolls-Royce of bike lights - now £85 off this Black Friday. Go on, light up your cycling life!

British brand Exposure makes some of the best bike lights in the business. The Exposure Strada MK12 has long been known for exceptional build quality, and shedding enough light to ride in total darkness, however it does have one Achilles - price.

This weekend though, that has all changed thanks to Black Friday sales at Sigma Sports.

Exposure Strada MK12 SB £345 Now £260.10 at Sigma Sports Best in class build quality, and as stylish as a bike light can physically be, Exposures lights are well thought after for both safety, and design. With a long battery life, sturdy mount and up to 1700 lumens at your disposal, the Exposure Strada MK12 SB is a worthy candidate for those looking to stay lit this winter.

If you’re after a bike light that’s equal parts powerful and packed with clever features, the Exposure Strada MK12 SB could be your perfect match. Boasting 1,700 lumens of road-illuminating brilliance, it’s designed to make night riding feel as reassuring as daylight.

Designed and manufactured in the United Kingdom, Exposure's lights come with military-like build quality, and a feature set to match.

When testing the Strada RS model, its wide beam immediately stood out - and that's no different on the SB model. Unlike some lights that focus all their energy into a dazzling central hotspot, the Strada spreads its light generously across the road and into the periphery. This gives you a fuller picture of your surroundings - a subtle but confidence-boosting perk when barreling down dark country lanes.

Exposure’s attention to detail is everywhere - from the brushed-metal button that controls the settings to the meticulously engineered split-clamp mount - which, by the way, is fantastic. Sure, the mount is a little fiddly compared to simpler strap systems, but once it’s on, it’s rock-solid. This makes it perfect for anyone who tends to encounter rougher terrain, be that gravel bike-packing or just a tow-path commute. And that tiny rear display showing the remaining battery life down to the minute? A small touch, but oh-so-useful.

Here’s the rub: all this brilliance comes at a price. The Strada is an investment, no doubt. But like a fine piece of cycling kit, it’s built to last, delivering years of reliable performance. No, it's still not the cheapest light on the market, even with this fantastic deal, but if you’ve got the budget and want a light that screams premium, the Exposure Strada is a worthy splurge.

It'll last you years too.