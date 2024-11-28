I consider this the Rolls-Royce of bike lights - now £85 off this Black Friday. Go on, light up your cycling life!

One of my favourite lights is now heavily reduced this Black Friday

Exposure Strada MK12 close up on handlebars with green background
(Image credit: Future (Richard Butcher))
Joe Baker
By
published

British brand Exposure makes some of the best bike lights in the business. The Exposure Strada MK12 has long been known for exceptional build quality, and shedding enough light to ride in total darkness, however it does have one Achilles - price.

This weekend though, that has all changed thanks to Black Friday sales at Sigma Sports.

Exposure Strada MK12 SB

Exposure Strada MK12 SB

£345 Now £260.10 at Sigma Sports

Best in class build quality, and as stylish as a bike light can physically be, Exposures lights are well thought after for both safety, and design. With a long battery life, sturdy mount and up to 1700 lumens at your disposal, the Exposure Strada MK12 SB is a worthy candidate for those looking to stay lit this winter.

View Deal

