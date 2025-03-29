I have combed the Amazon Big Spring Sale so you can save big with these 3 sports nutrition deals

I have been combing the Amazon Big Spring Sale for four days now to bring you these three absolutely cracking deals on my favourite and some of our top-rated sports nutrition products.

It's no secret that the expense of fueling your body during training or a significant ride or event can add up quickly. However, purchasing in bulk and shopping at the right times of the year, such as during the Amazon Big Spring Sale, can help you save money and fuel you for longer. With prime cycling season fast approaching for many of us here in the northern hemisphere, now is the perfect time to stock the cupboards with all your favourite nutrition.

Clif Bar 3 Flavours 30 x Bars: Was $44.72 Now $33.98 | Save 24% I am a big fan of Clif Bars, partly because they are among the few energy bars I can stomach while riding. However, they also, in my opinion, offer the best balance of soft, crunchy, sweet and savoury. This Big Spring Sale offer brings the cost to just $1.13 a bar, which is well over a dollar a bar cheaper than Target or Walgreens. If you would prefer more variety, I have also found this deal for 16 bars, which works out to $1.18. If you subscribe, you can get that down to $1.11 a bar. See Clif Bar 16 Bar Deal

GU Energy Original Energy Gels 24 pack: Was $39.40 Now $31.92 | Save 19% While I have never tried a GU Energy Gel, the flavours in this 24 variety pack offer really caught my eye. I have a very sweet tooth, and what cyclist doesn't love a little coffee hit pre-ride or during? So, they looked ideal for anyone like me. At just $1.33 a gel, thats pretty reasonable value for such rich flavours.

Science In Sport GO Isotonic Energy Gels 30 pack: Was £46.50, now £22.00 | Save 53% Don't panic, Mr. Mannering; I haven't forgotten our UK readers. This SIS Go Isotonic energy gels 30 pack, a favourite of the Cycling Weekly team, is at its lowest price ever: just £22. Prepare for warmer days by taking advantage of this great deal. Available in both Blackcurrant and Orange, this offer is sure to please a variety of tastes.

(Image credit: Future)

With only a couple of days left in the Amazon Big Spring Sale, it's worth mentioning that these deals won't be around much longer, so act quickly.

