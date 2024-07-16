I swore I would never buy a pair of Shokz headphones, but now I've changed my mind

I don't even need another pair of headphones, but I think I'll kick myself if I don't take the plunge now

Shokz openrun side on buttons
(Image credit: Future/Michelle Arthurs-Brennan)
Hannah Bussey
By
published

Cycling with headphones is always going to divide the community, but, as I've written several times previously, bone conducting or open ear headphones do provide an option for a pair of the best cycling headphones, without the contentious issue of blocking out all surrounding sound. 

Sharing this deal, however, is likely to land me in hot water due to me having to backtrack on my previous " Forget Shokz" rants. 

Shokz OpenRun Wireless Bone Conducting headphones

USA: was $129.95 Now $89.95 at Amazon

There are several versions of the Shokz bone conducting headphones with just over a 30% saving to be had this Amazon Prime Day, but at less than $90 these are certainly the cheapest on offer. 

 Price Check: Shokz $129.95

View Deal
Shokz OpenRun Wireless Bone Conducting headphones

UK: Was £129.99 now £89.00 at Amazon 

I've priced checked these across other selling sites and this is by far the cheapest price, and as far as I've found only available at Amazon and John Lewis. 

Price check: John Lewis £89.00

Hannah Bussey
Hannah Bussey

Hannah is Cycling Weekly’s longest-serving tech writer, having started with the magazine back in 2011. She has covered all things technical for both print and digital over multiple seasons representing CW at spring Classics, and Grand Tours and all races in between.

Hannah was a successful road and track racer herself, competing in UCI races all over Europe as well as in China, Pakistan and New Zealand.

For fun, she's ridden LEJOG unaided, a lap of Majorca in a day, won a 24-hour mountain bike race and tackled famous mountain passes in the French Alps, Pyrenees, Dolomites and Himalayas. 

She lives just outside the Peak District National Park near Manchester UK with her partner, daughter and a small but beautifully formed bike collection. 

