I swore I would never buy a pair of Shokz headphones, but now I've changed my mind

Cycling with headphones is always going to divide the community, but, as I've written several times previously, bone conducting or open ear headphones do provide an option for a pair of the best cycling headphones, without the contentious issue of blocking out all surrounding sound.

Sharing this deal, however, is likely to land me in hot water due to me having to backtrack on my previous " Forget Shokz" rants.

It's not that I've ever considered them a poor pair of bone-conducting headphones, on the contrary, our review of the Shokz OpenRun rated them really highly, it's just that there have always been some good, cheaper alternatives.

We've been scouring Amazon, and other online retailers for the best Amazon Prime Day cycling deals, and this one sure does jump out from the crowd.

I've always waxed lyrical about cheaper alternatives to the Shokz OpenRun, with Haylou gaining much of my adoration for creating a viable alternative for anyone, like me, on a very tight disposable income.

This price change now puts the Shokz OpenRun into a much more accessible category, and now I'm debating buying a pair myself.

I've been privileged enough to test several pairs of headphones, and these will often rank as a pair of the best, not just for sound quality, but also for fit.

That there are two sizes to choose from is a standout feature for me, and the good news is that both sizes are on offer at the same price.

As with any bone conducting headphones, the Shokz OpenRun will take a little getting used to as they vibrate the bones in your jaw. Once you've adapted to the sensation, you'll find they are more comfortable than the traditional in-ear or over-ear designs.

They are also more versatile. When using them at home while prepping meals in the kitchen, they prevent the endless hand-washing-then-earbud-removal in order to respond to a cry of “Muuummmmmm!”. They also significantly reduce the earbud ‘plop’ risk factor when undertaking the risky task of washing up.

Until now I've always ruled the Shokz OpenRun out due to their cost. At this discounted price tag however, they're suddenly on my radar, and now I'm worried I'm going to regret not snapping them up.

It really is a case of 'if not now, when'?

