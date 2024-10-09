I will race Cyclocross almost every weekend this winter and this discounted essential piece of kit is something I won't be able to live without

Keeping your bike clean and running smoothly at all times is always recommended, especially as we head into the winter months. Having dappled in cyclocross racing one of my favorite bike cleaning essentials is a quality pressure washer and it makes light work of even the filthiest bike.

For Amazon Prime Day I've found this great deal on the Karcher K4 Power Control Pressure Washer discounted by 25% – a £60 saving of the list price.

It's safe to say when it comes to the best way to clean a bike there’s a fair bit of controversy about using a pressure washer – mostly based around blasting the grease out of bearings, pushing water into unwanted places and the risk of peeling off paint.

I've always found that by being careful around the more vulnerable areas like the bearings there’s no need to worry, but the K4 also helps you out with adjustable pressure levels when less power is required.

Karcher K4 Power Control Pressure Washer: Was £239.99, now £179.99 at Amazon

Save 25% The Karcher K4 Power Control is a versatile washer ideal for cleaning your bike quickly and safely. Pressure can be easily adjusted around delicate areas using the setting display on the trigger gun. It features an 8m high-pressure hose, a telescopic handle and a stable design. Price check: Wickes £205

