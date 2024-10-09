I will race Cyclocross almost every weekend this winter and this discounted essential piece of kit is something I won't be able to live without

Wash your bike quickly and safely with this Karcher pressure-adjustable power washer. An essential tool for cleaning your bike this winter

Karcher pressure washer being used on a bike
The Karcher K4 pressure washer will make short work of the muckiest of bikes
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Paul Brett
By
published

Keeping your bike clean and running smoothly at all times is always recommended, especially as we head into the winter months. Having dappled in cyclocross racing one of my favorite bike cleaning essentials is a quality pressure washer and it makes light work of even the filthiest bike.

For Amazon Prime Day I've found this great deal on the Karcher K4 Power Control Pressure Washer discounted by 25% – a £60 saving of the list price.

Karcher K4 Power Control Pressure Washer: Was £239.99, now £179.99 at AmazonSave 25%

Karcher K4 Power Control Pressure Washer: Was £239.99, now £179.99 at Amazon
Save 25% The Karcher K4 Power Control is a versatile washer ideal for cleaning your bike quickly and safely. Pressure can be easily adjusted around delicate areas using the setting display on the trigger gun. It features an 8m high-pressure hose, a telescopic handle and a stable design.

Price check: Wickes £205

View Deal

