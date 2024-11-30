I’m a Tech Editor - here are the 8 must-have gear items every cyclist wants as a gift this Christmas

Black Friday deals and discounts are too hard to ignore, so the quest for the perfect Christmas cycling gift starts right now and, if you’re wise, it starts right here. Buying gifts for cyclists is notoriously difficult because they can be ultra-picky about brands and products. That’s where I come in.

As Cycling Weekly’s Tech Editor, countless items of cycling tech land on my desk every month, so I’m a trustworthy judge of what’s a pass and what’s a fail. I’ve picked out eight gifts, to suit all budgets, that I know will delight even the most discerning (read: fussy) cyclist.

There’s state-of-the-art traffic radar and a performance sports watch from Garmin, rather smart gloves from Rapha, peerless Apple Airpods Pro 2 earbuds, a mobile pressure washer from cleaning specialists Karcher, quality front and back lights from Knog and Magicshine respectively, plus the very latest smart trainer from Zwift.

If you’re eyeing up gifts for yourself, then go on, make your loved one’s life easier by suggesting one of these great picks.

Knog Blinder 900 front light UK: £80 £51.20 at Sigma Sports - save £28.80 An immensely popular front light, the Blinder 900 stands out for its compact design, robust construction, and reliable performance. It has a wide, even beam pattern and a massive 120-hour runtime on its most economical setting. It is beautifully crafted from CNC-machined aluminium. A shining example of a gift built to last.

Rapha Pro Team Winter Gloves US - Was $110, now $82.50 | save $27.50

UK - Was £85, now £63.75 | save £21.25

Every cyclist needs a decent pair of winter gloves, and these are some of the best. The tops have a warm, fleece-lined panel to protect the backs of your hands from wind-chill, while the palms are lined with suede for reliable grip however wet the weather gets. They're Rapha, of course, so they look very cool too. A handy gift any cyclist would be delighted to receive.

Garmin Varia RTL515 rearview radar with tail light

US: Was $199.99, now $149.98 Save 25%

UK: Was £159.99, now £119.99 Save 25% Here's a gift that shows you really care. Easily one of our favourite pieces of modern cycling tech, this radar device, with its ultra-bright rear light and sophisticated sensor, can locate and warn of approaching vehicles from 140 metres. It cannot be beaten for peace of mind.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 Wireless Earbuds US: Were $249 now $154 at Amazon | Save 38%

UK: Were £229 now £179 at Amazon | Save 22%

These highly desirable earbuds from Apple are stonking value this Black Friday, allowing you to gift above budget. The tech is superb - intelligent noise control cuts out all background noise, while the adaptive transparency setting enables you to reconnect with the outside world only when you want to. With their customisable fit and sweatproof rating, these are a winner for indoor training.

Garmin Epix (Gen 2) UK - Was £649.99, now £324.99 | Save £325 at H Samuel The Garmin Epix (Gen 2) is a sophisticated performance watch for multi-sport activities. Including, of course, cycling. The number of metrics it records is staggering, and it includes mapping and sleep tracking. This bargain price from H Samuel is unfortunately only available in the UK - what a gift though.