I'm using a 40% Amazon Prime Day discount on a Gore jacket to start the family's winter gravel gear collection

There are several great looking deals for Gore clothing this Amazon Prime Day, but the 40% off on the wind and water resistant Gore Wear Spirit Jacket stood out as a great purchase that will get a lot of immediate use, and one of the biggest discounts.

Gore is also consistently up there with the best waterproof cycling jackets, so I'm confident that the Spirit will deliver a decent barrier to the elements this autumn and winter.

Gore Spirit Jacket: Was $150, now $90 at Amazon

Save 40% on the Gore Spirit jacket, which features the Gore-Tex Infinum fabric, known for its windproof, highly water-resistant, and extremely breathable capabilities. Ideal for layering up on cold and showery days on the bike.

Gore Spirit Jacket: Was £150 now £65.49 at Amazon

Featuring Gore-Tex Infinum fabric, the Spirit Jacket should be highly water resistant and brillant at windproofing. The perfect layer for pulling over either a light weight top for milder days or a protective barrier on a thermal jersey for the really cold wet days in the saddle.

Hannah is Cycling Weekly’s longest-serving tech writer, having started with the magazine back in 2011. She has covered all things technical for both print and digital over multiple seasons representing CW at spring Classics, and Grand Tours and all races in between.

Hannah was a successful road and track racer herself, competing in UCI races all over Europe as well as in China, Pakistan and New Zealand.

For fun, she's ridden LEJOG unaided, a lap of Majorca in a day, won a 24-hour mountain bike race and tackled famous mountain passes in the French Alps, Pyrenees, Dolomites and Himalayas. 

She lives just outside the Peak District National Park near Manchester UK with her partner, daughter and a small but beautifully formed bike collection. 

