I'm using a 40% Amazon Prime Day discount on a Gore jacket to start the family's winter gravel gear collection
The GORE Wear Spirit Jacket is perfect for off-road adventuring this winter
There are several great looking deals for Gore clothing this Amazon Prime Day, but the 40% off on the wind and water resistant Gore Wear Spirit Jacket stood out as a great purchase that will get a lot of immediate use, and one of the biggest discounts.
Gore is also consistently up there with the best waterproof cycling jackets, so I'm confident that the Spirit will deliver a decent barrier to the elements this autumn and winter.
You might need to hunt a little for the right size and colour combination to get the full 40% off, but there are lots of options to take advantage of.
Gore Spirit Jacket: Was $150, now $90 at Amazon
Save 40% on the Gore Spirit jacket, which features the Gore-Tex Infinum fabric, known for its windproof, highly water-resistant, and extremely breathable capabilities. Ideal for layering up on cold and showery days on the bike.
Gore Spirit Jacket: Was £150 now £65.49 at Amazon
Featuring Gore-Tex Infinum fabric, the Spirit Jacket should be highly water resistant and brillant at windproofing. The perfect layer for pulling over either a light weight top for milder days or a protective barrier on a thermal jersey for the really cold wet days in the saddle.
We're relatively new to gravel riding in our household, and as yet find ourselves deploying a mishmash of cycle clothing for most off-road rides, typically, the old ones we don't mind wrecking with mud and abrasive trail spray.
Determined to look less like a jumble sale out on the bikes this autumn and winter, I've been hunting around for some decent clothing deals and this is the first one I'm going to take advantage of.
The Gore Spirit jacket has been around for a few years, but that doesn't detract from its high water resistance and excellent windproofing capabilities thanks to the highly respected Gore-Tex Infinum fabric it's made from.
It will, no-doubt, have the best of the Northern UK elements thrown at it, including the inevitable mud and abrasive spray that our UK gravel riding scene dictates. All of this makes it a great layer for either pulling over a lighter-weight jersey while it's still relatively mild, or creating an extra protective barrier on top of a more thermal jersey when the weather makes a turn for the worst in a few months.
It's destined for a pretty hard life, but being Gore, I don't doubt its capabilities or durabilities, so a great deal to grab.
Hannah is Cycling Weekly’s longest-serving tech writer, having started with the magazine back in 2011. She has covered all things technical for both print and digital over multiple seasons representing CW at spring Classics, and Grand Tours and all races in between.
Hannah was a successful road and track racer herself, competing in UCI races all over Europe as well as in China, Pakistan and New Zealand.
For fun, she's ridden LEJOG unaided, a lap of Majorca in a day, won a 24-hour mountain bike race and tackled famous mountain passes in the French Alps, Pyrenees, Dolomites and Himalayas.
She lives just outside the Peak District National Park near Manchester UK with her partner, daughter and a small but beautifully formed bike collection.
