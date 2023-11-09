Massive 50% discount on Specialized Propero III - this is the best helmet deal I've found so far
I'm a fan of Specialized helmets and there are impressive Black Friday reductions on my chosen model
While Black Friday isn't here just yet, online retailers have begun to discount products ahead of the 24th November - including Specialized, which has a range of deals, including impressive discounts on its helmets.
These deals include the Propero III, a favorite helmet of mine that delivers the look, feel and performance of the best bike helmets at a lower price tag - and right now this is lower still with Specialized knocking 50% off retail in the USA, while in the UK the orange and the maroon colorways are reduced to just £66.00.
Specialized Propero III:
was $110, now $64.99 at Specialized
If you're after a reliable and comfortable all-rounder, I'd argue that the Propero III is tough to beat. This road helmet feels really light on the head and is expertly vented - and while the fit of the helmet is personal, the Propero's good looks should be appreciated by all. This 50% off deal include both the white and matte black color options.
Price check: $65 at Backcountry
Specialized Propero III:
was £110, now £66 at Specialized
Specialized are offering the reduction in the UK too, although the color options are restricted to maroon/black and orange. However Tredz are offering the same price across a different range of colors, including black and white. Regardless of the color I love the comfort this helmet delivers - light and airy with the added MIPS protection.
Price check: £66 at Tredz
Why do I love the Propero? Aside from the great value, the helmet balances weight, ventilation and comfort really well. The III also features a MIPS liner to protect against rotational impacts. I've always thought of the Propero as being kind of like the S-Works Prevail models but without the strain on my wallet. It's likely to be less aero than the Prevail and Specialized's other S-Works race-ready models, but for many of us this isn't a major factor/
Specialized isn't the only online retailer that has the Propero III at reduced price. In the US Backcountry has reduced the helmet by a whopping 57%, although it's still a cent more than Specialized price, with the higher percentage a result of a higher retail price.
If you're looking for other helmet deals this Black Friday then check out our main Black Friday Clothing hub, which includes reduced prices on a range of kit, including helmets.
