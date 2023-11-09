Massive 50% discount on Specialized Propero III - this is the best helmet deal I've found so far

I'm a fan of Specialized helmets and there are impressive Black Friday reductions on my chosen model

Specialized Propero iii helmet
(Image credit: Specialized)
By Luke Friend
published

While Black Friday isn't here just yet, online retailers have begun to discount products ahead of the 24th November - including Specialized, which has a range of deals, including impressive discounts on its helmets.

These deals include the Propero III, a favorite helmet of mine that delivers the look, feel and performance of the best bike helmets at a lower price tag - and right now this is lower still with Specialized knocking 50% off retail in the USA, while in the UK the orange and the maroon colorways are reduced to just £66.00.

Specialized Propero III: was $110

Specialized Propero III: was $110, now $64.99 at Specialized

If you're after a reliable and comfortable all-rounder, I'd argue that the Propero III is tough to beat. This road helmet feels really light on the head and is expertly vented - and while the fit of the helmet is personal, the Propero's good looks should be appreciated by all. This 50% off deal include both the white and matte black color options.

Price check: $65 at Backcountry

Specialized Propero III: was £110

Specialized Propero III: was £110, now £66 at Specialized

Specialized are offering the reduction in the UK too, although the color options are restricted to maroon/black and orange. However Tredz are offering the same price across a different range of colors, including black and white. Regardless of the color I love the comfort this helmet delivers - light and airy with the added MIPS protection.

Price check: £66 at Tredz

Why do I love the Propero? Aside from the great value, the helmet balances weight, ventilation and comfort really well. The III also features a MIPS liner to protect against rotational impacts. I've always thought of the Propero as being kind of like the S-Works Prevail models but without the strain on my wallet. It's likely to be less aero than the Prevail and Specialized's other S-Works race-ready models, but for many of us this isn't a major factor/

Specialized isn't the only online retailer that has the Propero III at reduced price. In the US Backcountry has reduced the helmet by a whopping 57%, although it's still a cent more than Specialized price, with the higher percentage a result of a higher retail price.

If you're looking for other helmet deals this Black Friday then check out our main Black Friday Clothing hub, which includes reduced prices on a range of kit, including helmets. 

Luke Friend
Freelance writer

Luke Friend has worked as a writer, editor and copywriter for twenty five years. Across books, magazines and websites, he's covered a broad range of topics for a range of clients including Major League Baseball, the National Trust and the NHS. He has an MA in Professional Writing from Falmouth University and is a qualified bicycle mechanic. He has been a cycling enthusiast from an early age, partly due to watching the Tour de France on TV. He's a keen follower of bike racing to this day as well as a regular road and gravel rider. 

