The Specialized Sale - we pick our four favorite deals in the US and UK
From helmets to electric road bikes, we highlight some serious savings in Specialized's current sale
A Specialized sale is always worth shouting about.
Not only does the US giant make bikes in every category, from road to gravel and hybrid to e-bike, it also offers a full range of clothing and accessories. All of which means if you're looking for some new cycling gear then you're likely to find something here.
The online sale is happening in both the US and UK. The deals are too numerous to list , so we've selected a few that caught out eye. However, you can check out all the offers by visiting the retailer's website (opens in new tab).
Specialized Sale - Best deals USA
Specialized S-Works Vent Road Shoes: was $425.00, now $212.45 at Specialized US (opens in new tab)
The S-Works Vent are a premium summer road shoe that usually comes with a price to match. However, buying them out of season means you can save 50% off retail and be ready for those hot and humid days ahead. The Vent blends an engineered mesh upper with a carbon outsole and two BOA S3 dials - we reviewed them and found it made for a shoe that's highly breathable, plenty stiff as well as being comfortable.
Specialized Women's ADV shorts:
was $120, now $59.95 at Specialized US (opens in new tab)
Whether you're commuting to work or hitting the trails on your gravel bike, you'll need the right shorts for the journey. The ADV shorts should fit the bill. They're made from a durable twill fabric that's also breathable as well as four pockets - two front, two rear - to stash your ride essentials. The cut allows them to be worn with padded shorts and bibs too, while the above the knee length is in keeping with gravel's laid-back attitude.
Specialized Sale - Best deals UK
Specialized Turbo Creo SL Comp E5:
was £4,000, now £2999.99 at Specialized UK (opens in new tab)
The best electric bikes don't come cheap, but a saving of just over £1000 on the drop bar Creo makes it far more affordable. This model features a lightweight aluminium frame that also benefits from Spesh's comfy Future Shock in-built suspension. The groupset is Shimano's reliable 1x GRX while the SL 1.1 motor delivers up to 240 watts of assistance, helping you to ride further and faster.
Specialized S-Works Prevail II Vent helmet: was £240, now £120 at Specialized UK (opens in new tab)
With the Prevail III now launched, the older model is on sale - with 50% off no less. It's still one heck of helmet, with large vents designed to keep your head cool during those long summer climbs as well Spesh's Ultralight Mindset HairPort II micro-dial fit system, which allows you to dial in comfortable fit. As for it's safety features the Prevail II features MIPS SL, which sees the rotational impact protection integrated into the helmet's padding for improved comfort and reduced weight. The helmet has been awarded a Five Star Virginia Tech® Helmet Rating for safety.
