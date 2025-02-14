The Rapha Archive Sale has up to 50% off a vast selection of cycling clothing and accessories – here's my picks of the best cycling kit deals you can't miss
There's something for everyone with huge savings, and with tried and tested kit like the Rapha Pro Team Gore-Tex Jacket carrying a whopping £110 off, they won't be around for long.
Rapha has been running its Winter Archive Sale, which offers huge reductions on some of the best cycling apparel. The discounts are well worth taking advantage of while you can.
The iconic British cycling brand has made big reductions across its site, including on loads of its road cycling clothing and gravel riding kit. Everything from jerseys to waterproof jackets and accessories is discounted.
Here at Cycling Weekly, we have tested many items from the Rapha range over the years. It has always delivered on comfort, performance, and style, and many of its products are recommended in our various buyer's guides.
I've searched the Rapha Archive Sale and added some of my own tried-and-true picks for Rapha kits that are well worth checking out. With discounts up to 50%, these deals won't be around for long, so I suggest snapping these Rapha deals up fast before they're all over if you're looking to refresh your summer kit or even stock up on some winter kit.
Save £110. The Rapha Pro Team jacket does it all brilliantly—it's one of the best waterproof cycling jackets you could ever want. I own one myself, and it's my go-to jacket. It ticks all the boxes for waterproofing, heat management, and fit - especially the fit- and I think it's as good as it gets. It's available in four colour options and sizes from XS to XXL.
Save £135. If you're hunting for one of the best gravel shoes on the market, then the Rapha Explore is an absolute bargain. It's a shoe I loved while testing over on our sister site at Bike Perfect, and it held the title of the best overall shoe against some big-name rivals. You might not be a laced cycling shoe fan, but don't let that put you off – the Explore is outstanding on all fronts. It's durable, delivers plenty of grip, and is superbly comfortable. Available in sizes 36-47 at this price, it's worth grabbing a pair fast.
Save £104. Spring might be just around the corner, but it's still pretty chilly out there, and I'm certainly not digging out my best bib shorts from their winter hibernation just yet. These Rapha Pro Team Winter Tights are doing a fine job of keeping me toasty during my winter rides and, for me, are one of the best bib tights for cycling. They feature a wind-blocking fabric with a durable water-resistant (DWR) coating designed to protect you from the elements. The dual-density chamois is also ideal for all-day riding. Available in three colour choices and sized from XS-XXL.
Save £110. Adding one of the best long-sleeved cycling jerseys is a great addition to any cyclist's wardrobe. They can be a game-changer for any rider and an extremely versatile piece of cycling apparel. The Rapha Pro Team Long Sleeve is a perfect example of a long-sleeved jersey with a design that delivers windproof, rain-resistant and breathable capabilities – ideal for riding in cool conditions. It's available in six colour choices and sizes XS-XXL.
Save £70. In our waterproof cycling jackets guide, we rated the Rapha Core Rain Jacket II as the best value jacket. It offered superb performance and was incredibly good value for money—even better with this 50% reduction. Waterproof and breathable, it's also easily packable when not in use. It's available in seven colour choices and sizes XS-XXL, but the reduction varies depending on the colour chosen.
