You can't ignore Apple AirPods at this price

Brand new Apple AirPods at just $69 are too good to miss

Apple AirPods Gen 2
Apple AirPods Gen 2
(Image credit: Future)
Tim Russon
By
published

The desirability and functionality of Apple’s AirPods are hard to beat, but there is no doubt that the price tag attached can be enough to make you wince, especially for users who take them out cycling and running. 

The general wisdom when it comes to choosing between 2nd and 3rd Generation AirPods is that it is worth the $40 premium for the 3rd Generation version to benefit from a few handy improvements. However, Walmart is currently selling the 2nd Generation AirPods for just $69, which increases the gap between models to $100 and makes the cheaper option well worth considering.

Apple AirPod Generation 2

Apple AirPod Generation 2

USA: Was $129.00  Now $69.00 at Walmart

Apple design, functionality and connectivity at the unmissable price of $69.00.

See it at Walmart here

View Deal

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Tim Russon
Tim Russon

Tim Russon is a writer and photographer who has worked in the outdoor and cycling industry for over 20 years. He can’t remember a time when he didn’t own a bike and has road, gravel, mountain and retro bikes in the shed. His favourite place to ride is the Dolomites, a simply stunning area which has breathtaking views and incredible roads combined with lovely food and great wine.

He prefers long, hot climbs in the big mountains, but as he lives on the edge of the Peak District he has to make do with short, cold climbs most of the time instead.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸