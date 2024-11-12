Ask the experts: How to prepare for a bikepacking trip

Jon Sharples, head coach at TrainSharp, and ultra-cyclist Jasmijn Muller offer their tips on going long

Male cyclist riding a gravel bike with bikepacking bags
(Image credit: Future)
By ,
published
in How-to

“One of the most important days of my life was when I learned to ride a bicycle.” Not my words, dear reader, but those of Micheal Palin. And few people are better travelled than the co-founder of Monty Python’s Flying Circus.

We’re not suggesting you saddle up and cycle Full Circle, pedal Pole to Pole or ride around the world in 80 days. But, with bikepacking becoming ever more popular, and winter the perfect time to prepare for next summer's adventures, we do want to get you in the best possible shape for the two-wheeled tour of your choosing.

Lifelong cyclist Jon is the founder, director and head coach of Trainsharp Cycle Coaching (trainsharp.co.uk)
Jon Sharples

Jon Sharples is owner and head of performance at TrainSharp, based near Lewes in Sussex (UK)

Jasmijn Muller
Jasmijn Muller

Jasmijn Muller is an endurance cyclist, Level-3 coach, and Master’s student in sports physiology. A former world 24hr TT champion, she now races unsupported ultra events, finishing in the top-10 in races including the TransAtlantic Way and North Cape-Tarifa.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1