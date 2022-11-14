It's 'Winter Week' on Cycling Weekly: Your guide to riding through the colder months

From 14-18th November, here at Cycling Weekly we'll be celebrating the virtues of riding through winter and showing you how to best prepare yourself and your bike so you can enjoy it to the full.

For many, the arrival of the colder weather and the clocks going back is a signal to hang up the bike and hibernate, or just prepare for a few months on the turbo trainer. But it doesn't have to be that way, as the right kit and some essential changes to your bike can allow you to enjoy those crisp winter mornings in the lanes just as much as you do in the height of summer.

Our tech articles will look at the most significant changes you can make to winterise your bike, including the type of tyres you should look out for and whether you need to swap out your wheels out for something winter-specific. Getting cold is, of course, the most important factor to consider before you head out for four hours in the winter months, and we'll show you how best protect your extremities as well as a checklist of the best winter cycling clothing – which is an absolute must.

Motivation can be a huge hurdle for all of us as the days get shorter and the sun makes fewer and fewer appearances – so we share some ways to approach winter with the most enthusiasm!

We all know that the winter period is also very important for building your endurance, ready to make the most of the sunnier spring and summer riding. But there's a good chance you're doing things on the bike that could actually be compromising your fitness gains. We take a look at how to avoid these mistakes.

That's all coming up, but if you can't wait and want to get stuck in right now, we can give you the lowdown on the:

Winter week content schedule

1. How to handle winter like a cyclist: your step-by-step guide

2. Is your bike winter-ready? Five easy ways to increase comfort and minimise wear

3. 16 ways to stay motivated through winter

4. Winter bikes: do you really need one?

5. Group rides can be a great way to enjoy long winter miles, here's all you need to know about group cycling

6. Ask a cycling coach: “Is there any benefit to doing winter miles on gravel or a heavier bike?"

7. Numb feet and hands when cycling: how to combat the cold

8. Should you change your wheels for winter?

9. What kind of tyres do you need for winter?

10. Five ways winter cycling ruins your fitness