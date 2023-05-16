May in Bike Month

May is National Bike Month in the U.S., which is a nation-wide effort led by the League of American Bicyclists to get more people out on bikes.

Held since 1956, Bike Month is a celebration and showcasing of the many of bicycling, with an emphasis on cutting down on car trips by replacing them with bikes. Whether you’re running an errand, commuting to work or school or meeting a friend for coffee, the bike is an excellent tool to get around town and get some movement in at the same time.

Whether you’re a seasoned cyclist or getting the saddle for the first time, Bike Month is a great excuses to get riding. Workplaces and communities throughout the country host events and challenges throughout the month and if you’re looking for resources near you, be sure to visit the official Bike Month homepage from the League.

Here at Cycling Weekly, you can find a wealth of information, advise and tips on biking for recreation, commuting and sport alike.

From advice on how to plan the perfect ride to work to buying guides on fenders, lights, locks or commuter bikes — analog and electric alike!— we’ve got you covered.

New content will be published with a “Bike Month” logo throughout the month but in the meantime, check out the following: