Best Father’s Day gifts for cyclists 2018

Treat the bike mad Dad in your life with one of these cycling inspired gifts

Father’s Day is on Sunday June 17 and if there’s a cyclist in your life who qualifies, then you’ve not got long to track down the perfect gift.

It might seem like the bike mad Dad in your life already has one (or two) of absolutely everything – but there’s always a newest, latest version out there that will light up their faces brighter than that 1000 lumen USB rechargeable device you got them last time.

To help you wade through the sea of cycling related gift suggestions, we’ve rounded up some of our top suggestions…

Vintage Tour de France greetings card – £2.50

Pair your gift with a card that celebrates cycling and instigates a bit of excitement ahead of the Tour de France.

This A6 card is blank inside, so you can personalise your message, and you can buy a single or box of 10 (and they’re vintage, so should still work when you give Dad another one in 2028..).

See them here at Not on the High Street

Personalised cycling print – £8

This print can be personalised, or you can keep it plain and simple with the famous Greg LeMond quote.

See it here at Not on the High Street

Recycle and Bicycle Recycled Bike Chain Cufflinks – £16

These cufflinks are made from reclaimed chain links – they’ve been cleaned (you’d hope so too!) and polished, and come presented in a recycled cardboard box.

See them here at Wiggle for £16

Park Tool SS-15 single speed spanner (and bottle opener)

Dad a fixie rider? Or just someone who appreciates a cold beer? This tool can tick off multiple needs, with a 15mm socket wrench for axle nuts, 15mm open spanner for pedals – and most importantly, a bottle opener.

See it at Pro Bike Kit for £16.19

Ritch Mitch prints

Richard Mitchelson – or “Rich Mich, fuelled by tea” – produces a range of cool prints, and even takes portrait commissions. You can pick up an A3 unframed print of your Dad’s favourite cyclist for £35, or commission a portrait for £199.

Check them out here

Cycling Souvenirs road markers – £16

Buying for a Dad who loves to tick off the cols? These road markers can be purchased to represent memories from days spent on some of the most iconic climbs in the world.

See them at Wiggle for £16 each here

RideStrong – £18.99 Paperback, £10.04 on Kindle

A strong core can make a dramatic difference to a cyclist’s performance – cutting down the chance of injury and providing a much greater base for power output.

In this book, JoMcRae provides advice on how to plan strength training and details a host of exercises that can benefit cyclists.

Buy now at Amazon for £11.39 or £18.99

Muc off Wash, Protect and Lube kit – £15

A bike will look after its rider as long as the treatment is reciprocal. A kit like this one from Muc Off provides the lucky Dad with everything needed to keep the bike in tip top condition (you can always supply it with a link to this video about how to clean your bike in just seven minutes).

See it at Amazon for £13.99

Commuter Javapress – £35

Coffee and cyclists are intrinsically linked – and for those who simply can’t be without a brew, there’s the Commuter Javapress which is designed for on-the-go use. There’s no plunger, and it’s spill safe, with a sealable top to keep the contents hot.

Target Velo build-your-own-bike – £24.75

Surrey based Target Velo creates miniature bikes – road and mountain – which come in kit form, so that the lucky recipient can spend a day building the model up.

The figurines come with moving wheels, cranks and chains – even the brake levers work and squeeze the calipers closed. Road and mountain bike kits start at £24.75 – see them here.

Oakley Flight Jacket Sunglasses – £185

These new Oakley’s have been specifically designed to reduce fogging, and feature Prizm lenses which are well known for being crystal clear. Check out our review here.

Garmin Edge 520 cycling computer – £229.99 at Amazon

Read more: Garmin Edge 520 review

This is the perfect training partner out on any ride. In terms of its training tools, it’s an outright performance pusher and it also has navigation aides so your loved one doesn’t have to get lost.

Buy now: Garmin Edge 520 at Amazon for £174.99

Camden X KPP Cycling Edition watch – £149.99

Ok, so it’s a little extravagant – but everyone loves a little luxury from time to time. A simple, classic watch designed by London-based artist/cyclist Kitty Pemberton-Platt. Bicycle infused touches include a spoke design in the centre of the dial, jersey-style embossed letters on the strap and gear-shaped crown. It’s got a leather strap, with an interchangeable nylon option. Check out our full review here.

See it at the Camden Watch Company here

Effetto Mariposa GiustaForza torque wrench – £134.99

A torque wrench is an item which can see heavy use by a home mechanic.

We love the Effetto Mariposa set – which can be used to tighten bolts to any measure between 3 and 15 Nm, adjusting in increments of 0.4 Nm. If it’s not quite what you’re looking for, we’ve rounded up more cyclist’s torque wrench options here.

Hipok Airlok indoor wall storage unit – £130

The Hiplok Airlok is a secure anchor with a hardened steel lockable post which ensures the bike stays put – but it’s coated in coloured plastic and is designed to be fixed to the wall – turning the bike into a piece of art in the home.

If it’s not quite right, there are plenty more bike storage options here.

Wahoo Elemnt Bolt – £199

A neat, compact cycling computer that is designed to be more aerodynamic than those from other leading brands. A direct competitor to the Garmin 520, the display is good and it’s easy to use – though does require a smartphone for set up.

There’s currently a fetching run of red and yellow limited edition computers on the market, too. See our Wahoo Elemnt Bolt review here.

Fly12 CE Front light – £270

A 600 lumen light that gathers footage along the way – ideal for someone who enjoys capturing action footage from their rides.

Connects to a phone via Bluetooth or Wifi, uploading footage automatically ready for editing – and the new Fly12 CE is lighter (at 195g) and sleeker than the outgoing model.

Sea Sucker bike rack – from £350 (various sizes/configurations available)

Know a cyclist who is always travelling with a bike?

The SeaSucker bike rack attaches via very strong suction pads. It removes the need for permanent fixings, takes minutes to attach and is compatible with any car – read our full review here.

Print out and present gifts

Running out of time? All of these gifts will come with email certification that you can slot into an envelope on the day…

Cycling Weekly subscription – from £40.99 for six months

A Cycling Weekly subscription can provide a rider with news, fitness and training advice as well as insightful features and interviews, every single week. You can set up a six month subscription to the print mag for as little as £53.99, or get an iPad/iPhone subscription for the same time period for £45.99.

Check out the Cycling Weekly magazine subscription options here

Strava Premium membership – £44.99 a year

Strava is the cyclist’s social media platform – displaying rides and allowing riders to chase Strava segment success which is rewarded by Kudos from followers.

With Strava Premium, the tool moves from being a ride sharing and evaluation tool to a training aid, with advanced analytics and personalised coaching. You can upgrade your favourite cyclists account for just £44.99 a year – find out more here.

Sportive entry – £20/£35 depending upon distance

Sportive events – mass participation organised rides – can provide inspiration and motivation for cyclists who might otherwise be inclined to put the bike away over the winter months.

UKCE organises sportives across the country, with events taking place 12 months a year. There’s a selection of distances available, and entry starts from just over £20, with most at £35 – whilst kids ride for free. See upcoming events here.

British Cycling or CyclingUK membership – £22-£75

Memberships to British Cycling or Cycling UK carry a number of benefits for cyclists.

British Cycling Membership

British Cycling membership is available at a number of standards – from ‘Fan’ to ‘Race’.

Race license membership – compulsory for all UK racers – starts at £23 and increases to £74 with liability and legal insurance.

‘Ride membership’ (£37) gets users legal and liability insurance when commuting or riding for leisure and the ‘Fan’ option (£22) unlocks a selection of discounts at major cycling retailers. Check out the options here.

Cycling UK’s Gift Membership

Cycling UK membership starts from £3.75 a month (£45 a year) and provides third party liability insurance cover with an indemnity limit of £10m, plus access to group rides, discounts, access to the Cycling UK ‘incident line’ – and you’ll be supporting the organisations missions.

Find out more and purchase a membership here.

Zwift membership – £155.88 a year

Zwift is the indoor cycling training game taking the cycling world by storm. Users pair up, ideally using a smart turbo trainer or power meter, though a speed sensor will do. They can join group rides, or even races – when they increase the power, they’ll pull away and similarly drop back if they back off.

Zwift also provides structured training sessions for those looking to train specific areas. Membership costs £12.99 a month (for new users!) – so a year long commitment to funding your loved one’s cycling training will cost £155.88 – check out the download and payment process here.

We’ll keep updating this page with new gifts – let us know in the comments if you’re a cyclist who has received a gift you think should be included…