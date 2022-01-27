Amy Pieters remains in coma but is breathing independently after training crash

Dutch road champion Amy Pieters remains in a coma more than a month after a crash during a training ride.

In a statement released on Thursday afternoon by her team, SD Worx, the 30-year old was described as "breathing independently" but "currently not conscious". The situation was described as "still unchanged".

The press release contains some notes of optimism, stating that "some improvement can be seen in her consciousness", and that she came through the critical phase "relatively well" but warns that her state is "unpredictable".

Pieters crashed after a collision during a national track team training ride on December 23. She lost consciousness following the fall, and was taken via air ambulance to a hospital in Alicante.

Pieters underwent surgery, to relieve pressure on her brain, before being placed in an induced coma, which was later extended.

The Dutchwoman was then transferred to a hospital in the Netherlands earlier this month.

SD Worx's statement reads: "Professor Wilco Peul, a neurosurgeon and neurotrauma specialist who is treating her, reports that she has made it through a very serious brain injury, during which she underwent the first life-saving surgery, the acute critical phase of artificial coma in the Intensive Care Unit, and has come through it relatively well, according to the circumstances.

"In terms of slow recovery, she has now been transferred from the Intensive Care Unit to an inpatient unit one month after the accident. This is a long period of uncertainty for any patient with very severe brain injury, during which recovery surgeries can cause changes in consciousness.

"Currently, some improvement can be seen in her consciousness. However, Amy Pieters is not awake. The sequel is still unpredictable. It is expected that after her hospitalisation, if her condition in terms of physical health is stable, she will face a long rehabilitation period. "

Teammates and people from across the world of cycling have continued to support Pieters and her family and friends.

SD Worx noted this: "This situation is for Amy and her family an emotionally difficult and uncertain period. The family would like to thank everyone for their support."

The team at Cycling Weekly wishes Pieters a swift and complete recovery.