Annemiek van Vleuten to miss Giro Rosa and La Course to focus on the Olympics
The Dutch star has decided she doesn't want to risk injury in the run up to her biggest goal of the year
Annemiek van Vleuten has confirmed that she will not be riding the Giro Rosa or La Course as she focuses on the Tokyo Olympics and the National Championships.
Van Vleuten has taken five wins this season and has recently come off the back of a second-place overall at the Vuelta a Burgos Feminas, where she finished just behind arch-rival Anna van der Breggen (SD Worx).
The former world champion will be riding her National Championships before heading to Italy for an altitude camp, and then Japan for the Olympic Games with her Netherlands team.
Van Vleuten is a two time winner of La Course and a two time winner of the Giro Rosa, which is rebranding this year as the Giro d'Italia Donne this season.
>>> Wout van Aert ordered to pay €662,000 to Nick Nuyens due to breaking contract with old team
Writing in her blog, Van Vleuten said that she would head back to the Netherlands to have an Olympics meeting and to test clothing in a climate room, before heading on her altitude camp.
"At the moment it is still uncertain whether we can train outside in Tokyo. There are still a lot of uncertainties, but I have no influence on that, so I try not to concern myself with that," Van Vleuten said.
"What I do have an influence on is my program and the Giro Rosa is missing this time. It hurts me a lot not to ride it because it's my favourite race. But every time I think 'I'm just going to ride it', I look again at the scar on my wrist, where I broke my wrist in the Giro five days before the World Time Trial Championship.
"You simply have less control over the risks. In addition, I am convinced that you can better prepare a time trial with a training camp and less well in a road race. Also, you have no control over how hard the racing is, you have to travel a lot, you have the pressure of defending a classification and so it is mentally tough as well."
She then revealed that she was supposed to ride at La Course by le Tour de France but she decided to drop it from her race programme: "I was supposed to ride La Course at first, but when they decided to remove the Muur de Bretagne and let us race the day before, I decided to take it out of my schedule."
After the Olympics though, Van Vleuten will turn her attention to the World Championships yet again.
"One side effect of Covid is that some competitions have been postponed until after the World Cup, such as the Women's Tour and Ronde van Drenthe. I have now been able to include it in my program again, so we now have a nice program for the second year, even after the World Cup."
It is still not certain that the Olympics will even go ahead as Japan has gone into yet another lockdown with public pressure to cancel the event mounting, but some nations, such as Australia, have already sent some of their athletes.
"It still doesn't seem quite certain, it looks like the Games will continue. I've learned over the years not to worry about the things I can't control. Whether or not the Games go ahead is a good example of this," continued Van Vleuten.
"I am very happy and grateful that I was able to experience the previous two editions. In London, I enjoyed it very much and in Rio, it was a somewhat accelerated retreat. It's going to be very different now and I'm prepared for that. That's also something I can control. The shine of the event is going to wear off a bit, but it's still the Olympics."
-
-
Best road bikes 2021: top reviewed bikes for every price point
Here's our pick of the best road bikes we've tested at Cycling Weekly and our buying advice telling you what to look for in a drop bar bike
By Paul Norman •
-
Get to know the Eskute Wayfarer and Voyager e-bike models
Cycling Weekly readers can get £50 off these great value machines
By Cycling Weekly •
-
Stefan Bissegger takes breakaway success on stage four of Tour de Suisse 2021 as Van der Poel keeps yellow
The break looked to be coming back before the peloton completely sat up on the final climb
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Miguel Ángel López sets fastest time on Mont Ventoux since 2004
A look at the fastest climbers on the iconic mountain after the one-day race
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Mark Cavendish steps in for injured Sam Bennett at Baloise Belgium Tour
The Manxman comes into the team after Bennett injured his knee in training
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Tom Pidcock back to riding six days after collarbone surgery
The British star was injured when he was knocked off his bike by a driver while training
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Wout van Aert ordered to pay €662,000 to Nick Nuyens due to breaking contract with old team
The Belgian star broke his contract with Sniper Cycling BVBA in 2018 to join Jumbo-Visma
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
RideLondon Classique confirmed as a three-day Women’s WorldTour event in 2022
The organiser is still in discussions about the mass participation events
By Owen Rogers •
-
Mathieu van der Poel powers to a second stage win and overall lead at Tour de Suisse 2021
The Dutch champion used his huge acceleration to kick clear leaving Julian Alaphilippe behind
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Miguel Ángel López blows away competition to win 2021 Mont Ventoux one-day race
The Colombian star attacked 13km from the summit in the Mont Ventoux Dénivelé Challenge and would not be caught
By Alex Ballinger •