British Cycling announces 2022 calendar for National Road Series and National Circuit Series

British Cycling has announced the calendar for both the 2022 National Road Series and National Circuit Series, revealing the dates and venues for each discipline.

The men's and women's series in both disciplines will feature equal prize money, something British Cycling has offered since 2017.

Contested over eight rounds for women and seven for men, the National Road Series starts on Sunday 8 May where the 2021 season ended, at the Rapha Lincoln Grand Prix.

The men will compete in the same seven events that the women do, but the women's calendar also features an extra race on Sunday 19 June at the sixth Women's CiCLE Classic.

The Stockton Cycling Festival Grand Prix and the Tour of the Reservoir return to the calendar next year after the Covid-19 pandemic saw them postponed in 2021, while the Women's and Men's National Road Series will both finish on Sunday 18 September, with the Curlew Cup and Beaumont Trophy respectively.

There's also a return to the Isle of Man for the Manx International Stage Race, which will be the first women's national series event on the island. The four-stage race includes a time-trial, two kermesses and a road stage.

Meanwhile, the National Circuit Series will feature the Ilkley Cycle Races once again next season, after its successful first inclusion on the calendar in 2021.

Both the men’s and women’s series will begin on Wednesday 29 June in Otley, with the Otley Women’s Grand Prix and Property Development Men’s Otley Grand Prix.

British Cycling Head of Sport and Major Events, Jonathan Day, said: “I’m really pleased to publish the 2022 road and circuit calendars today, and want to express our deepest thanks to the event organisers for their ongoing support through what has been a really challenging period for the sport.

“It’s brilliant news that we’re able to welcome back a number of races which haven’t been able to take place in the past two seasons, including some mainstays of the calendar, and we’re determined to give our teams and riders the best possible platform to develop and grow from.”

Winner of the 2021 women’s National Road Series for TIBCO - Silicon Valley Bank, Abi Smith, said: “Winning the National Road Series was a big stepping stone for me this year - it has given me confidence, experience and tactical knowledge, which will enable me to progress my career in years to come.

"As I have found, having a well-supported and well organised National Series is particularly important for the young and upcoming riders to be able to learn and race at this level."

Winner of the 2021 men’s National Road Series for Canyon dhb SunGod, Jacob Scott, said: “The condensed national series saw some really aggressive racing within the British scene this year, and the courses and racing provided me with a great platform and mix of terrains to go on and take the series win.

"For 2022, I’m glad to see the British series get back to its normal series length, with a mix of some new and original courses.”

Women’s National Road Series Calendar

May 8: Women's Rapha Lincoln Grand Prix

June 19: 6th Women's CiCLE Classic

July 3: Stockton Cycling Festival Grand Prix

July 17: Lancaster Grand Prix

July 22-24: Manx International Stage Race

August 13-14: The Alexandra Tour of the Reservoir

August 21: The Ryedale Women's Grasscrete Grand Prix

September 18: Curlew Cup

Men’s National Road Series Calendar

May 8: Men's Rapha Lincoln Grand Prix

July 3: Stockton Cycling Festival Grand Prix

July 17: Lancaster Grand Prix

July 22-24: Manx International Stage Race

August 14: Tour of the Reservoir

August 21: The Ryedale Men's Grasscrete Grand Prix

September 18: Beaumont Trophy

Women’s National Circuit Series Calendar

June 29: Otley Women’s Grand Prix

July 1: The Ilkley Cycle Races

July 8: Barnsley Town Centre Races

July 29: Midlands (TBC)

Men’s National Circuit Series Calendar

June 29: Property Development Men's Otley Grand Prix

July 1: The Ilkley Cycle Races

July 8: Barnsley Town Centre Races

July 20: Sheffield Grand Prix

July 26: Fort Vale Colne Grand Prix

July 29: Midlands (TBC)