Canyon targeted by cyber attack

Canyon has announced that shortly before the start of the New Year its IT infrastructure was targeted by a professionally organised group of criminal computer hackers.

The hacker group apparently targets big businesses in order to gain access to sensitive and valuable data and in this case the group has been able to gain access Canyon’s IT systems.

>>> Search Canyon targeted by cyber attack2020/01/06 Could this be the first glimpse of the new Canyon Aeroad?

Canyon is at pains to state that the majority of its software and servers are encrypted and as such locked from attacks. The main retail website was not affected and Canyon says that ordering to the web shop can still be placed as usual. It is also confident that the attack has now been completely identified and stopped.

This attack, although relatively unsuccessful, has created a significant delay in order delivery and customer contact. Canyon’s founder and CEO Roman Arnold issued this statement: “Due to the encryption of our IT infrastructure, work and business processes were temporarily massively affected,” he said.

“Our Koblenz site was directly affected, as were all our international companies with the exception of the US company, as it operates its own IT system. Unfortunately, we expect delays in customer contact and delivery in the next few days. We are making every effort to keep the impact on our customers and fans as low as possible and to get back to normal operations as quickly as possible. We regret this incident very much and apologise that Canyon is currently not able to offer its usual standard of service.”

Canyon has been closely working with the Koblenz criminal investigation department and state criminal investigation department since the date of the attack. It also want to reassure existing and new customers that it has experts from IT, forensics and cyber security working to analyse and control the attack and it has already initiated solutions and countermeasures to prevent this scale of attack from happening again.