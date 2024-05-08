Chris King switches to a new hub system, offering universal compatibility

This is not a performance-based evolution but a customer-oriented one, lowering the overall cost of ownership and increasing the useful life of each hub

Three Chris King Gen 4 hubs lined up next to each other.
(Image credit: Chris King)
Kristin Jenny
By
published

Oregon-based luxury component manufacturer Chris King, known for its buttery smooth bearings and happily buzzing hubs, announced it's switching over to a new hub system.

The switch is not a performance-based evolution but rather, a customer-oriented one. The hubs' signature bearings remain the same, but by switching to universalized drivers and axles in the Gen 4 hubs, Chris King intends to lower the overall cost of ownership and increase the useful life of each hub.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Kristin Jenny
Kristin Jenny
Freelance Contributor

Kristin Jenny is an elite triathlete based near Boulder, Colorado. Although most of her time is spent in aerobars somewhere in the mountains, she finds time to enjoy eating decadent desserts, hiking with her husband and dog, and a good true crime podcast. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸