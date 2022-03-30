Cycling world mourns the passing of journalist Richard Moore: 'An incredible person who touched so many lives'

The passing of The Cycling Podcast founder has touched many involved within the sport

Richard Moore
The cycling world has been united in grief following the devastating death of journalist, author and podcaster Richard Moore.

A winner of many awards for his work, the Scotsman died on Monday, March 28. The Cycling Podcast, of which he co-founded in 2013, described his loss as a "tragedy" and him as a "force of nature, unerring but above all unifying".

Many figures across the sport, from current riders to journalistic colleagues, have taken to Twitter to express their sadness at Moore's passing, with many sharing personal stories of him.

Chris Froome, winner of seven Grand Tours, said:

Moore wrote a book on Sir Chris Hoy, and the Scottish track legend posted his thoughts on Twitter.

2020 Giro d'Italia victor Tao Geoghegan Hart wrote a lengthy message.

Moore also authored a book about Team Sky in their early years. Now known as Ineos Grenadiers, the British team shared their sadness, too.

American pro Larry Warbasse was rocked by the news.

The Women's Tour posted their condolences.

The race organiser of the Women's Tour had his say, too.

Matt Stephens, a former British national champion and now commentator, posted:

Fellow former British pro Dean Downing shared a story.

Fellow broadcaster Orla Chennaoui posted a heartfelt response.

Messages of condolences came in across sports, too, with a number of prominent football journalists tweeting their sadness. The Guardian's chief sports writer Sean Ingle posted:

Marc Sergeant, manager of the Lotto-Soudal team, said:

Seb Piquet, the voice of the Tour de France in-race radio, posted about the family that Moore has left behind.

Chris Marshall-Bell

Chris first started writing for Cycling Weekly in 2013 on work experience and has since become a regular name in the magazine and on the website. Reporting from races, long interviews with riders from the peloton and riding features drive his love of writing about all things two wheels.


Probably a bit too obsessed with mountains, he was previously found playing and guiding in the Canadian Rockies, and now mostly lives in the Val d’Aran in the Spanish Pyrenees where he’s a ski instructor in the winter and cycling guide in the summer. He almost certainly holds the record for the most number of interviews conducted from snowy mountains.

