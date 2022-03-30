Cycling world mourns the passing of journalist Richard Moore: 'An incredible person who touched so many lives'

The cycling world has been united in grief following the devastating death of journalist, author and podcaster Richard Moore.

A winner of many awards for his work, the Scotsman died on Monday, March 28. The Cycling Podcast, of which he co-founded in 2013, described his loss as a "tragedy" and him as a "force of nature, unerring but above all unifying".

Many figures across the sport, from current riders to journalistic colleagues, have taken to Twitter to express their sadness at Moore's passing, with many sharing personal stories of him.

Chris Froome, winner of seven Grand Tours, said:

What incredibly sad news. My thoughts and condolences to his family & friends. It was always an absolute pleasure to work with Richard. He will be sorely missed.

Moore wrote a book on Sir Chris Hoy, and the Scottish track legend posted his thoughts on Twitter.

Absolutely devastated to hear the awful news that @richardmoore73 has passed away. Can't quite believe it. An incredible person who touched so many lives. Wish I'd told him just how much I thought of him before he went. Rest in peace Richard x

2020 Giro d'Italia victor Tao Geoghegan Hart wrote a lengthy message.

pic.twitter.com/klRr2srBBV

Moore also authored a book about Team Sky in their early years. Now known as Ineos Grenadiers, the British team shared their sadness, too.

Devastatingly sad news. A great man and a brilliant journalist. Richard's family, friends and colleagues are all in our thoughts.

American pro Larry Warbasse was rocked by the news.

This absolutely breaks my heart. 💔 Richard felt more like a friend than a journalist: always there to talk, to chat, to laugh with. I always looked forward to seeing him at the races, a friendly face, an open mind, and most of all, a kind human being. You will be sorely missed.

The Women's Tour posted their condolences.

We are shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of Richard Moore. Richard has been a regular at the Women's Tour since our inaugural edition, providing invaluable coverage with the @cycling_podcast. We'll miss his knowledge, insight and acerbic wit. #WomensTour #UCIWWT

The race organiser of the Women's Tour had his say, too.

Totally devastated by this sad news. Richards interview style, acerbic wit and wonderful chuckle, on many occasions, will always be remembered, not only by me but many. My deepest condolences go out to his young family and his countless followers. RIP my friend

Matt Stephens, a former British national champion and now commentator, posted:

This is so desperately sad. My heart goes out to his family and his family at the Cycling Podcast, of which I was one of many listeners. My only memories of Richard are warm. He was an erudite, funny, intelligent human. I'll miss him out on the road. RIP mate.x ❤️

Fellow former British pro Dean Downing shared a story.

So sad to read this news.Richard and I always used to have a laugh when he interviewed me, we raced together in the 90's and both ended up in the Broom Wagon at East York's 2 day in the horrible weather. Such a great guy, he will be missed by the world of cycling. 💔

Fellow broadcaster Orla Chennaoui posted a heartfelt response.

On Monday, our hearts were crushed and the air sucked from our lungs. Words can never do justice. Richard, you were the best of us. You charged from the front. You made shit happen. You were one of the few friends who never, ever let me down. You never let anyone down.

Messages of condolences came in across sports, too, with a number of prominent football journalists tweeting their sadness. The Guardian's chief sports writer Sean Ingle posted:

Such awful news. Richard was a super lovely guy, generous, witty and kind. Can't believe there will be no more chats, curry nights, or lifts at the Tour. Also the Dirtiest Race In History & Slaying the Badger are two of the best sports books of the last decade. His loss cuts deep

Marc Sergeant, manager of the Lotto-Soudal team, said:

My sincere condolences to the family and friends of Ricard, what a loss also for the cycling family ! Was here one month ago for @cycling_podcast Unbelievable …

Seb Piquet, the voice of the Tour de France in-race radio, posted about the family that Moore has left behind.