Cyclist files $1m lawsuit after being struck by ambulance and billed $1,800 for ride to hospital

William Hoesch is seeking to recover his medical expenses, plus $900,000 in damages for pain and suffering

Cyclist going into an ambulance
This image is unrelated to the incident.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Davidson
By
published

A US cyclist has filed an almost $1 million (£790,000) lawsuit against an ambulance provider after he was run over by an ambulance driver, who then took him to hospital in the same vehicle and billed him for the service.

William Hoesch, a 71-year-old from Oregon, received a bill for $1,862 (£1,471) for the ambulance ride after he was struck. He fractured his nose in the incident, and, according to the lawsuit, has since amassed $47,000 (£37,147) in medical expenses.

Tom Davidson
Tom Davidson
Senior News and Features Writer

Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is fluent in French and Spanish, and holds a master's degree in International Journalism, which he passed with distinction. Since 2020, he has been the host of The TT Podcast, offering race analysis and rider interviews.

An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill, and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides. His best result is 28th in a hill-climb competition, albeit out of 40 entrants.

