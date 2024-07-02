Cyclist seriously injured after being pushed off by car passenger, police appeal for information

Josh Paul was left with a fractured jaw and broken teeth after the incident last week

Cyclist riding in England
Cyclist riding in England
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Adam Becket
By
published

A cyclist in Reading, England, was left seriously injured after a passenger in a car pushed him off his bike last week. 

Police are now appealing for witnesses after Josh Paul was assaulted while out riding, which left him with a fractured jaw and three broken teeth.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Adam Becket
Adam Becket
News editor

Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling on tarmac, he's happy. Before joining Cycling Weekly he spent two years writing for Procycling, where he interviewed riders and wrote about racing. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds. Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to cycling.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸