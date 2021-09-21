Denmark tops time trial podium again as Gustav Wang takes junior World Championship jersey

More glory for the Danes, as Britain take their second podium in Flanders

Gustav Wang at the 2021 World Championships
Alex Ballinger

By

It was gold again for Denmark as Gustav Wang claimed the win in the World Championship junior time trial. 

Wang put in a rapid time on the 22.3km course from Knokke-Heist to Bruges, taking glory by 20 seconds over his nearest rival.

Great Britain took their second silver medal of the day, as Josh Tarling claimed silver behind Wang, following up on Zoe Backstedt’s silver in the women’s junior TT earlier in the day. 

The bronze medal went to Alec Segaert of Belgium, who faded in the later part of the course to finish 29 seconds down. 

Britain’s Finlay Pickering also put in a very strong performance, taking eighth place despite losing control on a corner and crashing mid-way through his run. 

For the men’s junior TT, riders faced the same pan-flat course as the junior women earlier in the day. 

Gustav Wang was one of the earlier starters, but put in a blistering ride with an average speed of 52.2km/h. 

It was a long wait in the hot seat, as the final rider on the road Segaert was in touch at the timing check.

But as Segaert hit the final straight it became clear that Wang had claimed the gold, following in the footsteps of Johan Price-Petjersen, who won the under-23 race the previous day.

Tarling secured second place, 20 seconds behind Wang, while Segaert slipped to third at 29 seconds. 

Pickering took another top-10 for Britain with his eighth place, 52 seconds away from the win and 23 seconds shy of the podium after he hit the barrier on a sweeping right-hand turn.  

World Championships 2021, junior men's time trial: Knokke-Heist to Bruges (22.3km) 

1. Gustav Wang (Denmark), in 25-37
2. Joshua Tarling (Great Britain), at 20s
3. Alec Segaert (Belgium), at 29s
4. Carl-Frederik Bévort (Denmark), at 30s
5. Eddy Le Huitouze (France), at 33s
6. Cian Uijtdebroeks (Belgium), at 41s
7. Jan Christen (Switzerland), at 45s
8. Finlay Pickering (Great Britain), at 52s
9. Samuele Bonetto (Italy), at 53s
10. Trym Brennsæter (Norway), at 58s 

Alex Ballinger
Alex Ballinger

Alex is the digital news editor for CyclingWeekly.com. After gaining experience in local newsrooms, national newspapers and in digital journalism, Alex found his calling in cycling, first as a reporter and now as news editor responsible for Cycling Weekly's online news output.

Since pro cycling first captured his heart during the 2010 Tour de France (specifically the Contador-Schleck battle) and joining CW in 2018, Alex has covered three Tours de France, multiple editions of the Tour of Britain, and the World Championships, while both writing and video presenting for Cycling Weekly. He also specialises in fitness writing, often throwing himself into the deep end to help readers improve their own power numbers. 

Away from journalism, Alex is a national level time triallist, avid gamer, and can usually be found buried in an eclectic selection of books. 

