$170,000 worth of e-bikes stolen in shipping container heist

Tern representatives say the bikes were stolen at some point during their journey from California to Illinois

Tern&#039;s Orox cargo bike being used by a family
(Image credit: Tern)
Kristin Jenny
By
published

Apparently, e-bike fires and alleged faulty components aren’t the only thing plaguing the e-bike industry at the moment: unknown thieves have allegedly stolen a shipping container full of Tern bikes this week.

Approximately $170,000 worth of Tern e-bikes and folding bikes - which amounts to 43 total bikes -  were stolen from a large shipping container as the product traveled by rail from Los Angeles, California to the company’s warehouse in Illinois.

