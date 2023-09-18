‘I saw the front wheel flying through the air’ - Customer files class-action lawsuit against Rad Power Bikes for faulty design
This is the third lawsuit against Rad Power Bikes in two years
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Following a 2022 wrongful death lawsuit and a personal injury and property damage lawsuit, America’s largest e-bike manufacturer, Rad Power Bikes, is again being sued.
Maryland resident Gary E. Mason has filed a class-action lawsuit “on behalf of himself and all others similarly situated” against Rad Power Bikes for manufacturing and distributing a allegedly faulty fork and quick-release skewer design that when factored against the weight of the bike, can allow the front wheel to disengage while riding.
Mason claims that on May 31, 2022, he was riding a 2021 RadRunner e-bike to run errands when he abruptly braked to avoid a car. As he was thrown over the handlebars, he “saw the front wheel flying through the air.”
As a result of the rapid braking and front wheel disengaging, Mason suffered five broken ribs and a broken clavicle. He needed to spend two days in the trauma ward at Johns Hopkins Medicine in Bethesda and six weeks in physical therapy.
The lawsuit brought by Mason calls attention to the fact that while Rad Power Bikes’ website claims that the disc brake and quick-release skewer combination makes it easy for consumers to remove the bikes’ wheels for transportation, it’s unlikely consumers will remove the wheels of the 77-pound bike.
What's more, the plaintiff argues that quick release skewers, when not tightened properly, can pop open mid-ride and become tangled in the wheel’s spokes or disc brake rotors, causing the rider to crash or sustain harm.
Mason has hired the FeganScott firm to represent him and other consumers in this class-action lawsuit. Managing partner Elizabeth Fegan released a statement last week saying that Rad Power Bikes knew of the defective design and chose to ignore it for years.
"As e-bikes grew in popularity, Rad Power Bikes put profit over the safety of its riders, marketing e-bikes as a 'safe, family-friendly' mode of transportation," Fegan claims. "For our lead plaintiff, what should've been a routine ride to the grocery story ended at the hospital, where he was treated for five broken ribs and a broken clavicle following a crash on his e-bike after the loss of its front wheel."
Mason seeks a jury trial and "repair, replacement, and/or refund; extended warranty; injunctive relief resolving — and appropriate curative notice regarding — the existence and cause of the defective e-bikes; reimbursement of all expenses associated with the repair or replacement of the e-bikes and damage caused by the Rad e-bikes; and reimbursement of attorney fees and expenses."
In addition, Fegan cited Rad Power Bikes’ rapid growth since its inception in 2007 as a factor in their alleged ongoing negligence toward rider safety.
"Despite their behemoth financial backing and increasing popularity, [Rad Power Bikes] have continued to develop and sell dangerous and improperly designed e-bikes that put riders and passengers, including children, at significant risk of dangerous crashes," the lawsuit reads.
Fegan says that the suit is intended to "hold Rad accountable for blatantly ignoring its responsibility to protect its consumers, putting their lives, and the lives of others, at risk."
At time of publication, Rad Power Bikes had not shared any public comments on the lawsuit.
Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Kristin Jenny is an elite triathlete based near Boulder, Colorado. Although most of her time is spent in aerobars somewhere in the mountains, she finds time to enjoy eating decadent desserts, hiking with her husband and dog, and a good true crime podcast.
- Anne-Marije RookNorth American Editor
-
-
How much did Sepp Kuss and Jumbo-Visma win at the Vuelta a España 2023?
Turns out locking out the podium for much of the race gets you quite a few Euros
By Adam Becket Published
-
Major UK retailer Sigma Sports posts £4.1m loss in ‘challenging year' for industry
Company’s 2022 accounts reveal first loss in eight years - with rising interest rates, Russia's invasion of Ukraine and post-Covid economic environment cited as factors
By Tom Davidson Published
-
Can I ride my e-bike in a US National Park?
Everything you need to know about riding electric-powered bicycles on public lands
By Greg Kaplan Published
-
Italian track cyclist breaks collarbone in cycle path crash with e-bike rider
Simone Consonni will not compete in Wednesday's points race, following the incident, which is said to have resulted in the e-bike rider falling into the River Clyde
By Tom Davidson Published
-
4 dead after New York e-bike shop catches fire
New York City has already seen more than 100 fires and 13 deaths linked to lithium-ion batteries in 2023
By Anne-Marije Rook Published
-
Cyclist sues e-bike brand Rad Power Bikes after sustaining injuries in crash
The lawsuit claims the e-bike stopped "suddenly and without warning"
By Tom Davidson Published
-
Washington becomes the eighth state with rebates or incentives for e-bike purchases
Washington legislature approves a $7 million dollar package to support e-bike rebates and cyclist and pedestrian focused infrastructure
By Henry Lord Published
-
E-bike industry to grow to $92.19 billion by 2029, report says
The electric bike market is expected to experience rapid global growth in the coming years, says Fortune Business Insights. Here's where, how and why.
By Henry Lord Published
-
Two siblings die in latest New York lithium-ion battery fire
While the ink is still drying on New York City’s new safety legislation around lithium-ion batteries, two more lives were lost to a lithium-ion battery fire this week.
By Anne-Marije Rook Published
-
I challenged Olympic champion Ed Clancy to an e-bike race… and lost comically
‘It wasn’t my most famous victory, but it’s one of my finest,’ says three-time gold medallist
By Tom Davidson Published