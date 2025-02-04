Filippo Ganna the climber knocks Remco Evenepoel off popular Strava KOM

Should we consider the gauntlet well and truly thrown down for the coming season from the Ineos Grenadiers rider?

Filippo Ganna at the 2024 Giro d&#039;Italia, with Strava leaderboards overlaid
(Image credit: Getty Images)
James Shrubsall
By
published

Filippo Ganna has thrown down the gauntlet ahead of Classics season by knocking Remco Evenepoel off the top spot of one of the most popular Strava KOMs in Spain's Costa Blanca region.

The Coll de Rates is an ascent not far from Calpe, a favourite off-season hangout for the pros. The record for the northern approach is owned by Tadej Pogačar, who set a new record time back in December, but the far less likely candidate of Ineos Grenadiers rider Ganna now lays claim to that of the southern approach.

James Shrubsall
James Shrubsall

After cutting his teeth on local and national newspapers, James began at Cycling Weekly as a sub-editor in 2000 when the current office was literally all fields.

Eventually becoming chief sub-editor, in 2016 he switched to the job of full-time writer, and covers news, racing and features.

A lifelong cyclist and cycling fan, James's racing days (and most of his fitness) are now behind him. But he still rides regularly, both on the road and on the gravelly stuff.

