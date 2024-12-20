Tadej Pogačar smashes the Strava KOM on the Coll de Rates

World Champion sets a time of 12:21 on the segment, beating Peter Øxenberg Hansen by 17 seconds

Tadej Pogacar
(Image credit: SWPix.com)
Tom Thewlis
By
published

Tadej Pogačar has smashed the popular Strava KOM on the Coll de Rates climb in Spain, setting a time of 12:21 on the sought after segment on the Costa Blanca.

The current World Champion is in the area with UAE Emirates teammates as they wrap up a team winter training camp. Pogačar annihilated the climb as part of what appears to be a final ride before Christmas in Spain, uploading his data to Strava with the caption "Going Home".

