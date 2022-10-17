Gallery: top bike builders showcase at the first in-person Chris King Open House since the Covid years

The seventh annual Chris King Open House event took place in Portland, Oregon, this past weekend and we were on site to see the goods.

This was the first IRL gathering since the Covid pandemic started, and some builders went all out in showcasing their crafts — all of which were made specifically for this show featuring the latest color release by Chris King, simply called "Midnight."

From unique builds to adventure-ready racks and gorgeous paint jobs and matching car wraps, 15 of America's top fabricators and one from Spain were present to show off their custom creations.

In addition to the bike builders, other exhibitors included Simworks, Cervelo, Santa Cruz Bicycles, SRAM, Robert Axle Project/Old Man MTN, Super-Pacific and Biciclista Clothing.

Nearing their 50th anniversary, Chris King Precision Components is a domestic performance bicycle component manufacturer based in Portland, OR. They're well-respected around the globe for their high quality, bombproof and blingy headsets, hubs and bottom brackets.

Matte Midnight

(Image credit: Billy "Souphorse" Sinkford)

Each year, Chris King uses the bike builder showcase to release components in a new, limited-run color. This year's color, a dark blueish grey is simply called "Matte Midnight" and was defined by the component maker as "a study in subtle sophistication." As part of the color release, Dynaplug makes a limited edition Racer Pro tool in that year's limited color, available exclusively through King.

Drool-worthy Bikes:

Alliance - Hailey, Idaho

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Billy "Souphorse” Sinkford ) (Image credit: Billy "Souphorse" Sinkford ) (Image credit: Billy "Souphorse" Sinkford )

Benson Polytechnic High School, Portland, Oregon

(Image credit: Anne-Marije Rook)

Benson Polytechnic High School is a technical public high school in Portland, Oregon, where, in addition to a standard high school curriculum, students are given a special emphasis in a technical area.

Students self-select into an area of specialization for the final two years, which include everything from communications technology to various medical fields, automative technology and manufacturing.

Those specializing in manufacturing and fabrication make a steel bicycle frame as their senior project. From dimensions and geometry to welding and painting, the student will make their very own, completely custom bicycle before graduation.

The bike shown here was inspired by an All-City Cosmic Stallion and featured some pretty impressively smooth welding.

Breadwinner from Portland, Oregon