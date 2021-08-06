German Tokyo Olympics coach suspended by UCI until end of the year for racist remarks
Patrick Moster has been suspended until the new year by cycling's governing body
By Jonny Long
The German road cycling coach at the Tokyo Olympics who was caught shouting racist remarks during the time trial event has been suspended by the UCI until the end of the year.
Patrick Moster could be heard during the men's time trial event shouting after his rider Nikias Arndt: "Get the camel riders! Get the camel riders! Come on!" with an Algerian and an Eritrean rider up the road from Arndt.
Moster apologised before being sent home from the Games, his actions condemned by the German Federation and subsequently banned by the UCI, with the length of time he must spend away from the sport now decided.
Cycling's governing body has described Moster's comments as "discriminatory and contrary to the basic rules of decency" and that they violated UCI rules.
>>> 'I've never wanted to win a race so badly in all my life': Laura Kenny and Katie Archibald react to Tokyo 2020 Madison gold
"Mr Moster has since acknowledged before the Disciplinary Commission that he had committed a breach of the UCI Regulations and agreed to the imposition of a suspension until 31 December 2021, during which time Mr Moster may not participate in any capacity in any competition or activity authorised or organised by the UCI, a Continental Confederation or a member National Federation," the UCI said.
"The UCI underlines that the sanction imposed by the UCI Disciplinary Commission is in addition to the measures taken by Mr Moster’s National Federation, the Bund Deutscher Radfahrer.
"The UCI condemns all forms of racist and discriminatory behaviour and strives to ensure integrity, diversity and equality in cycling."
"Well, there is no camel race in the Olympics. That’s why I came to cycling. At least I was there in Tokyo 2020," said Algerian rider Azzedine Lagab after being subjected to Moster's racist abuse, after the race.
"I’ve always wanted to promote myself as an athlete on social media, but never thought it would be that way! I've had more aggressive racist comments before, but I’ve always preferred to deal with them on the spot, far from social media. It’s such a shame it happens in the Olympics."
Hi. I'm Cycling Weekly's Weekend Editor. I like writing offbeat features and eating too much bread when working out on the road at bike races.
Before joining Cycling Weekly I worked at The Tab and I've also written for Vice, Time Out, and worked freelance for The Telegraph (I know, but I needed the money at the time so let me live).
I also worked for ITV Cycling between 2011-2018 on their Tour de France and Vuelta a España coverage. Sometimes I'd be helping the producers make the programme and other times I'd be getting the lunches. Just in case you were wondering - Phil Liggett and Paul Sherwen had the same ham sandwich every day, it was great.
