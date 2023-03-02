Glasgow UCI World Championships bags Lidl partnership
Supermarket chain becomes official fresh food partner for the championships taking place in Glasgow in August
The UCI World Championships in Glasgow, Scotland, has bagged German supermarket chain Lidl as official fresh food partner.
Taking place between 3-13 August, the so-called "Super Worlds" are the first time in the modern era that all cycling disciplines have held the contest for rainbow jerseys at the same time.
It is unclear if this will give riders at the Worlds preferential access to converted fresh goods such as tomatoes.
Amina Lanaya, director general of the UCI said that the new international partnership would help the UCI promote the many healthy benefits of riding a bicycle.
“Lidl is a fitting international partner for the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships which are expected to be followed by more than a billion people worldwide.
"Lidl shares our belief that cycling is for everyone and will help us achieve one of the key event objectives, which is to reach a large domestic and international non-core audience and promote the many health benefits of riding a bicycle,” she said.
This isn't the first time the German supermarket chain has put money into cycling. It was a sponsor of the various guises of the Quick-Step team for several years from 2016. The team memorably held its pre-Tour de France press conference in a Lidl supermarket on several occasions.
The supermarket's sponsorship of the Worlds follows Tour de France race organisers ASO agreed a new three-year deal with iconic French beverage, Orangina.
The popular juice and soda based drink is due to release three limited edition cans this summer to celebrate the new partnership with the race.
When announcing the deal with Orangina, ASO said: “One and the other have become part of the national heritage, each in its own way.”
Lidl has reportedly adopted a package of measures designed to support choices of healthy, responsibly sourced products by customer.
According to Trudy Lindblade, CEO of the Glasgow Championships, the new agreement will help encourage positive transformation in Scotland this August. She said: “As an international retailer they share our vision to engage new audiences in cycling and supporting people to make a positive transformation in their lives by cycling more and eating more healthily.
"Our policy-led sponsorship approach is designed for brands and organisations with the ambition to effect real and life-changing impact.”
Tom is a Digital News and Features Writer at Cycling Weekly.
Before joining the Cycling Weekly team, he worked at Oxford Brookes University, most recently in the Internal Communications team. An avid cycling follower with a keen interest in racing, his writing previously featured on Casquettes and Bidons.
