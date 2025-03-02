If we all work together we can make sure Geraint Thomas won’t retire until he’s 50

Inner demons provide the best pep talks, suggests CW's columnist

An elderly Geraint Thomas is interviewed in Ineos kit
(Image credit: Getty Images with Future edits)
By
published

I have often had reason to question what goes on inside the head of my friend Bernard. For instance, I strongly suspect that the only reason he’s ever made any progress at all in the world of bike riding is that when he was about four-yearsold someone told him he’d never be able to ride a bike without stabilisers and he did it just to prove them wrong. And everything that he’s done since would just be follow-through.

Dr Hutch profile
Michael Hutchinson

Multiple national champion on the bike and award-winning author Michael Hutchinson writes for CW every week

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Michael Hutchinson

Michael Hutchinson is a writer, journalist and former professional cyclist. As a rider he won multiple national titles in both Britain and Ireland and competed at the World Championships and the Commonwealth Games. He was a three-time Brompton folding-bike World Champion, and once hit 73 mph riding down a hill in Wales. His Dr Hutch columns appears in every issue of Cycling Weekly magazine