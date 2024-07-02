In the wake of the Zwift Ride launch, a challenger appears from Caveworks

For those who loathe transferring their bike on and off the stationary trainer but love incorporating a good indoor session, even in the summer months, there's now a burgeoning market sector offering indoor-specific bike frames to be used in conjunction with a trainer as a more economical option to full bore smart bikes or stationary bikes.

Following the recently launched Zwift Ride, Caveworks today introduced the Caveworks Rivet, an indoor cycling frameset that shares many similarities with the new product from cycling's leading indoor training app.

Caveworks is a small, Colorado-based company and the Rivet its flagship product.

(Image credit: Caveworks)

The goal of the Rivet is to “deliver value without sacrificing a minimum standard of quality - less plastic, more metal,” the brand says. The frame of the Rivet is made of steel, true to Caveworks’ goal.

The Rivet is designed not only to work with third-party technologies such as the Wahoo Kickr Climb and most direct-drive smart trainers, but it is also meant to be a tool for assisting with bike fit optimization and is a “one-size-fits-most” frame with a 450mm, 30.9mm diameter seatpost and a proprietary adjustable stem that should work for those in the 4’10” to 6’6” height range.

It is important to note, though, that the Rivet is not a “smart” indoor bike the way the Zwift Ride is. The Rivet is compatible with smart trainers and its complete build features shifters, but the frame itself does not feature the ability to impact in-software actions like “Ride On Bombs” or steering in Zwift the way the Ride does.

Caveworks says the Rivet’s geometry can replicate bike fit measurements for endurance and performance road bikes, mountain bikes, cyclocross bikes and time trial bikes.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Rivet riders have the option to swap out the Rivet’s 30.9mm seatpost for another 30.9mm seatpost of their choosing, and the Rivet replicates most achievable saddle-to-handlebar drop, regardless of handlebar preference.

(Image credit: Caveworks)

Calling out the Zwift Ride specifically in its press release, Caveworks notes that the Rivet weighs in at less than 30 pounds across all of its build options, which range from the frameset to including a full Shimano 1x12 drivetrain. The Ride’s frame comes in at about 38 pounds in contrast.

The Rivet also offers standard component compatibility which means riders can swap in components of their choosing, improving serviceability as well.

There are three configurations of the Rivet available for purchase, and Caveworks estimates that Rivets will begin shipping in October 2024.

Frameset: $749.99; introductory special: $699.99 Includes Rivet frame, proprietary stem, seat collar, thru-axles, clamps, UDH. Ready for rider customization.

Single-speed: $999.99; introductory special: $949.99 Complete build, ready to ride out of the box, designed for use with single-cog, virtual shifting-enabled smart trainers or for use in ERG mode.

Geared: $1,399.99; introductory special: $1,329.99 Complete build, ready to ride out of the box, with a Shimano GRX 1x12 speed drivetrain.



International availability:

The RIVET will be available to markets outside of the U.S. Prices will depend on the exchange rate for all international markets at the time. Pricing will automatically adjust on the website determined by the location it is viewed from.