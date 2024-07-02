In the wake of the Zwift Ride launch, a challenger appears from Caveworks

Caveworks, a small US-based indoor cycling company launches a steel, indoor-specific bike compatible with most smart trainers.

The Caveworks Rivet
(Image credit: Caveworks)
Kristin Jenny
By
published

For those who loathe transferring their bike on and off the stationary trainer but love incorporating a good indoor session, even in the summer months, there's now a burgeoning market sector offering indoor-specific bike frames to be used in conjunction with a trainer as a more economical option to full bore smart bikes or stationary bikes

Following the recently launched Zwift Ride, Caveworks today introduced the Caveworks Rivet, an indoor cycling frameset that shares many similarities with the new product from cycling's leading indoor training app.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
ComponentSpecs
Frame4130 steel, 12x142mm rear axle spacing, 12x110mm front axle, 30.9mm seatpost, 68mm, BSA threaded bottom bracket, front-end spacers level the front end for a range of thru-axle direct-drivesmart trainers, 2 water bottle cage options positioned on the front legs
StemProprietary adjustable stem, 6061 aluminum, 120mm of fore-aft adjustment, all achieved with a quick turn of the adjustment knob.
Handlebar42cm, 16 degree flare, bar tape: Ergon BT Allroad, 2.5mm thick for comfort
ShiftersDummy hoods; or Shimano GRX
Seatpost 30.9mm diameter, 450mm length
Saddle143mm width, chromoly rails
Crankset170mm, 172.5mm, 175mm lengths available
Chainring 48-tooth
ChainKMC X12
Chain TensionerOversize 14t ceramic bearing pulley (single-speed)
Rear Derailleur Shimano GRX 12-speed (geared)

Kristin Jenny
Kristin Jenny
Freelance Contributor

Kristin Jenny is an elite triathlete based near Boulder, Colorado. Although most of her time is spent in aerobars somewhere in the mountains, she finds time to enjoy eating decadent desserts, hiking with her husband and dog, and a good true crime podcast. 

