'It got a lot of laughs' - Cyclist makes giant Visma-Lease a Bike helmet for Halloween race

Honor Elliott said she felt like she was 'wearing a massive sail'

Honor Elliott wearing a papier-mâché version of the Giro Aerohead II
(Image credit: Honor Elliott / Theo Clarke)
Tom Davidson
By
published

When Honor Elliott was tasked with making the spookiest costume she could for a Halloween cyclocross race, she asked herself a simple question. What’s the scariest thing in cycling at the moment?

The answer came to her quickly: "The state time trial helmets have gotten themselves into."

