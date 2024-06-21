Italian cyclist Andrea Piccolo dropped by EF Pro Cycling after second substance-related incident

Following sleep aid misuse, Piccolo now under suspicion of transporting human growth hormones

Andrea Piccolo
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Anne-Marije Rook
By
published

In a statement released to the public today, EF Pro Cycling announced it has terminated its contract with Italian rider Andrea Piccolo, effective immediately, following the 23-year-old's second run-in with risky substances this year.

The team revealed that Piccolo was internally suspended in March for taking a sleeping aid that, while not illegal, was not approved by the team. The team says it also reported the usage of the substance to the UCI at that time.







 

