Jack Haig wins Strava's new 'King of the Day' award after stage 10 of Vuelta a España 2021
The new feature is only available for pro riders at the moment but will become available for all soon
Jack Haig was awarded the title of 'King of the Day' by Strava on stage 10 of the Vuelta a España, a new feature that shows the fastest rider over a series of segments throughout the day.
Haig was the fastest on the selected segments out of all the riders who posted stage 10 of the Vuelta to Strava, on this professional riders only feature on the popular sports app.
The Australian Bahrain Victorious rider recently became the team's leader after Mikel Landa lost over six minutes on stage nine. He has now moved into sixth overall behind new leader Odd Christian Eiking (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux).
>>> Fans won't be allowed at start of Welsh Tour of Britain stages
During his stage 10 ride he set blistering times, taking eight KoMs along the way including on the final climb of the stage, the Alto de Almacher.
The new feature on Strava is the king or queen of the day. This is currently only available for professionals.
Strava's description of the new feature is: "Queen/King of the Day is an achievement awarded by Strava during the biggest professional cycling races of the season.
"The Queen/King of the Day jersey is awarded to the fastest athlete on the day's categorised climbs segments."
The segments that will be eligible for this are categorised climbs that are cat four and upwards all the way to HC climbs.
Haig's ride was over 204.53km and took him 5-06-29 to finish, with an average speed of 40kph, an average weighted watts output of 286w between Roquetas del Mar and Rincon de la Victoria.
The 27-year-old's maximum power output during the stage was 1,038w as well as holding 512w for 3-16. All this in heat that was soaring well above 35 degrees centigrade on the Andalusian coast of Spain.
The days don't get any easier for the riders as the peloton is expected to face yet more heat and lost more climbing over the short stage between Antequera and Valdepeñas de Jaén taking 133.6km.
Hi, I'm one of Cycling Weekly's content writers for the web team responsible for writing stories on racing, tech, updating evergreen pages as well as the weekly email newsletter. Proud Yorkshireman from the UK's answer to Flanders, Calderdale, go check out the cobbled climbs!
I started watching cycling back in 2010, before all the hype around London 2012 and Bradley Wiggins at the Tour de France. In fact, it was Alberto Contador and Andy Schleck's battle in the fog up the Tourmalet on stage 17 of the Tour de France.
It took me a few more years to get into the journalism side of things, but I had a good idea I wanted to get into cycling journalism by the end of year nine at school and started doing voluntary work soon after. This got me a chance to go to the London Six Days, Tour de Yorkshire and the Tour of Britain to name a few before eventually joining Eurosport's online team while I was at uni, where I studied journalism. Eurosport gave me the opportunity to work at the world championships in Harrogate back in the awful weather.
After various bar jobs, I managed to get my way into Cycling Weekly in late February of 2020 where I mostly write about racing and everything around that as it's what I specialise in but don't be surprised to see my name on other news stories.
When not writing stories for the site, I don't really switch off my cycling side as I watch every race that is televised as well as being a rider myself and a regular user of the game Pro Cycling Manager. Maybe too regular.
My bike is a well used Specialized Tarmac SL4 when out on my local roads back in West Yorkshire as well as in northern Hampshire with the hills and mountains being my preferred terrain.
