Jack Haig wins Strava's new 'King of the Day' award after stage 10 of Vuelta a España 2021

Jack Haig was awarded the title of 'King of the Day' by Strava on stage 10 of the Vuelta a España, a new feature that shows the fastest rider over a series of segments throughout the day.

Haig was the fastest on the selected segments out of all the riders who posted stage 10 of the Vuelta to Strava, on this professional riders only feature on the popular sports app.

The Australian Bahrain Victorious rider recently became the team's leader after Mikel Landa lost over six minutes on stage nine. He has now moved into sixth overall behind new leader Odd Christian Eiking (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux).

During his stage 10 ride he set blistering times, taking eight KoMs along the way including on the final climb of the stage, the Alto de Almacher.

Jack Haig's ride posted to Strava (Image credit: Strava)

The new feature on Strava is the king or queen of the day. This is currently only available for professionals.

Strava's description of the new feature is: "Queen/King of the Day is an achievement awarded by Strava during the biggest professional cycling races of the season.

"The Queen/King of the Day jersey is awarded to the fastest athlete on the day's categorised climbs segments."

The segments that will be eligible for this are categorised climbs that are cat four and upwards all the way to HC climbs.

Haig's ride was over 204.53km and took him 5-06-29 to finish, with an average speed of 40kph, an average weighted watts output of 286w between Roquetas del Mar and Rincon de la Victoria.

The 27-year-old's maximum power output during the stage was 1,038w as well as holding 512w for 3-16. All this in heat that was soaring well above 35 degrees centigrade on the Andalusian coast of Spain.

The days don't get any easier for the riders as the peloton is expected to face yet more heat and lost more climbing over the short stage between Antequera and Valdepeñas de Jaén taking 133.6km.