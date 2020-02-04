Kinesis introduces adventure and fitness e-bikes to its range

UK based Kinesis might be best known for its cross, road and adventure bikes but it’s now branching out into the burgeoning e-bike market with two brand new power-assisted models.

The new adventure and fitness models increase Kinesis’ ability to cover all electrically powered needs across all terrain and now push the assisted range up to three, including the previously released mountain bike version.

The bikes will share the same Range name as well as a shared frame and motor platform but will be differentiated by the rest of the spec sheet to leave riders in no doubt as to the intended use of each version. The Range Adventure is specced up to take on off-road and on-road riding whilst the Range Fitness provides a more comfortable, flat barred ride suitable for everything from recreational enjoyment to long distance commuting.

Kinesis Range Need to Know

All bikes within the range have aluminium frames, in sizes Small to Extra Large. The models all come featuring the brand’s own purpose designed full carbon Range fork, which comes with plenty of luggage mount points.

Kinesis has opted to use the Fazua Evation Drive motor system with top tube mounted remote, this comes with a removable 252 Wh battery – the battery itself weighs 1.38 kilos, so it’s feasible to carry a spare if you’re heading off on a long journey.

The Range Adventure comes with a rather stunning iridescent paint job, sporting a SRAM Apex 1x drivetrain and the specced tyres are WTB Riddler’s in 45c.

There’s mounts for racks and mudguards, and the option to purchase a extra integrated light. The whole bike, in a size medium, comes in at 15kg – at £3,500.

The controls for the Fazua Evation Drive are mounted on the top tube, where they’re easy to reach mid ride.

The Range Fitness also comes with a ‘Galactic Iridescent Paint Job’, and there’s space for tyres as wide as 50c.

Coming in a £3,150, it’s also a 1x Deore drivetrain, with 10 gears at the back. The model sports hydraulic disc brakes and a size medium weighs in at 14.9kg.

Both models will be fully available and with dealers by April 2020 – check the Kinesis website for more information. Pre-orders are being accepted now for the first run.